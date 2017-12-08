Lakers Game Day Preview: at SUNY Potsdam 12/8

Looking Back

Both teams played two conference games last weekend, picking up one win apiece. Oswego State tied SUNY Geneseo on the road on Dec. 1 and followed it up a night later with a win on home ice against The College at Brockport. SUNY Potsdam spent the entire weekend away from home, knocking off SUNY Fredonia 4-2 on Dec. 1 before getting shut out at Buffalo State the following night.

Exceeding Expectations

Both the Lakers and Bears have outperformed most expectations given to them heading into the season. Oswego State now holds a record of 6-1-1 and has been awarded a point in each conference game they have played to this point. SUNY Potsdam has a record of 7-2-1 overall and 3-2-0 in conference play. The Lakers sit in second place with nine points, while the Bears have six points which is good for a fourth place tie.

Lineup Card

OSW-

Forwards

Molinaro-Berry-Herlihey

Scorpio-Emerson-Gillespie

Sullivan-Durocher-Farabee

Huffnagle-Zizek-Spink

Defense

Allen-Pelnik

Novick-MacMillan

Campbell-Currie

Goalies-

Richer

Hansen

Nolan

Players to Watch-

OSW- Mitch Herlihey

The Oswego State senior captain finally netted his first goal of the season in the Lakers last contest against The College at Brockport with a last second empty-netter. With that milestone behind him, Herlihey is a candidate to break out and finally get rolling as a prominent scorer in the Lakers offense.

POT- Joey Sollazzo

Sollazzo has four goals through his first ten games as a member of SUNY Potsdam, which is good for third on the team. An interesting stat to note is his .286 shooting percentage, the highest of any Bear who has taken 10 or more shots. Even as a freshman, Sollazzo is a threat to score anytime he gets the puck on his stick.

Stat Line

OSW (team)-

Record- 6-1-1 overall, 4-0-1 SUNYAC

GF- 25

GA- 15

Assists- 40

GAA- 1.85

SV%- .921

OSW (individual)-

Goals- Zizek (7)

Assists- Zizek (6)

Points- Zizek (13)

GAA- Hansen (1.74)

SV%- (.922)

POT (team)-

Record- 7-2-1 overall, 3-2-0 SUNYAC

GF- 36

GA- 27

Assists- 53

GAA- 2.68

SV%- .919

POT (individual)-

Goals- Vander Esch (7)

Assists- Vander Esch (7)

Points- Vander Esch (14)

GAA- Skidmore (2.33)

SV%- Skidmore (.923)

Prediction-

Neither of these teams were expected to be in the spots they are in now, so this game may end up meaning a lot at the end of the season. Like every other game the Lakers have played in this season, it may seem like they could be vulnerable for a soft loss, but it will not come tonight. Ed Gosek and the Lakers coaching staff have had this team prepared since day one and Oswego State has struggled a little bit on the road so far but the cohesiveness this team is starting to find with eight games under their belt will lead them to another victory. SUNY Potsdam always brings a tough and physical game, especially on home ice, so it will be a close one.

Score prediction- Lakers win 3-2.