Laker Gameday Preview: Women’s hockey vs. Hamilton College

Last Time Out

The Oswego State Lakers continued their winning ways against SUNY Cortland after winning the second game of the weekend series on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2. They were able to complete the shutout on Sunday, defeating the Red Dragons 2-0, with goals from Andrea Noss and Emma Morisette. They are currently on a two-game win streak, after losing five straight. Amber Samonek remained in net after an injury to Mariah Madrigal.

Hamilton College is coming off of back-to-back wins, as well, against Colby College, by scores of 4-0 and 1-0. The latter game did go into overtime, with the Continentals scoring early in the overtime period. Andrea Rockey had two goals throughout the weekend, along with an assist. Sam Walther played a majority of the entire time, and was credited with only one shutout due to sharing the 4-0 game with Sammy Johnson.

Looking at Hamilton College

Hamilton College is current 4-2-0 on the season, with two shutout wins and two shutout losses. They also beat Williams College, who the Lakers lost to over Thanksgiving break. Hamilton College sits atop of their conference, the New England Small College Athletic Conference with a 4-0 conference record. Connecticut College and Middlebury College both trail with 3-1 records.

Michaela Giuttari leads all skaters for the Continentals with six points, racking up an even three goals and three assists. Rockey is right behind her at five points, with two goals and three assists. Last season, as a freshman, Guitarri had 11 points all season.

Walther has taken all six starts for the Continentals and has only allowed seven goals in six games. The senior goaltender has a .959 save percentage, with a goals against average of 1.21. In her seventh season as head coach, Emily McNamara has led her team well, after being an ice hockey player in the NESCAC, herself, with the Middlebury College Panthers. From 2004-2006, the Panthers won three-straight national championships with McNamara on the team.

Lakers vs. Continentals History

The Lakers and Continentals have been playing at least once a season against each other since the 2009-2010 season. The Lakers have a 4-7-0 record all-time against Hamilton College, with their first win coming during the 2010-2011 season.

Last season, the Lakers lost 3-2 in overtime, with the game-winning goal coming from Katie Parkman, who graduated last season from Hamilton College. Rockey scored a goal for the Continentals, with Victoria Blake scoring as well for the Lakers. Olivia Ellis and Laura Thacker both finished with assists in the game. Madrigal took the start in net, allowing the three goals on 23 shots.

Player Spotlight

OSW: Amber Samonek

While Samonek has faced some tough games after replacing Madrigal during the weekend Plattsburgh State, she has been one of the unsung heroes for the Lakers, despite tough losses against Williams College. She shined during the weekend against SUNY Cortland, even though she faced minimal shots. Samonek is giving a good glimpse to the future, after Madrigal graduates, to show what the Lakers have in the upcoming years. She is competing with Mikaela Ditonto for a starting job next season, if Dillon does not bring in anyone new.

HAM: Andrea Rockey

Rockey has been on a hot-streak, with goals in back-to-back games against Colby University. The junior forward has also scored against the Lakers, with a goal during the 3-2 overtime win for the Continentals. She scored the second of the three goals. Rockey also added an assist against Colby University. She will look to continue the dominating performance into the winter break, before returning to the ice in early January to start the second half of the season for Hamilton College.

By the Numbers

RECORD (vs. each other)

OSW: 5-6-0 (4-7-0)

HAM: 4-2-0 (7-4-0)

GOALS (per game)

OSW: 19 (1.7)

HAM: 13 (2.2)

SHOTS (per game)

OSW: 344 (31.3)

HAM: 158 (26.3)

POWER PLAY (percentage)

OSW: 6-51 (11.8%)

HAM: 5-31 (16.1%)

Lineup Card

Offense:

Eryn Stewart – Andrea Noss – Julieann White

Olivia Ellis – Natalie Giglio – Jean-Marie Padden

Leah Czerwinski – Emma Morisette – Sarah Grupp

Laura Thacker – Victoria Rankin – Monica Cramer

Defense:

Madison Byrne – Kate Randazzo

Jordan emerson – Philomena Teggart

Victoria Blake –

Goaltenders:

Amber Samonek

Mikaela Ditonto

Scratched

Laura Martel, Aislinn McAleer, Mariah Madrigal, Katie Mlostek

Prediction

The series between the two teams has been close, despite what the record shows. A majority of the games have also been one- or two-goal games, with a couple going into overtime, as well. The strong freshman class from the Lakers will have to shine once again, but will need support from upperclassmen, which has been lacking as of recent. Emma Morisette and Leah Czerwinski have really shown their worth to head coach Diane Dillon over the past couple weekends.

Samonek will need to be on her game, in order to face a team that is averaging 2.2 goals per game, throwing 26 shots on net. While it already has been strong, the penalty kill unit, which is at a 77.6% success rate, will need to be aware of a strong Hamilton College power play. Rockey will be a player to watch with two goals over the past weekend, as she will look to bring that momentum into winter break. Giutarri will also have to be watched, as the leading scorer for the Continentals.

The Lakers must win this game to go into the spring semester with a .500 record, something they have not seen since the first shutout loss against to now-No. 3/3 Plattsburgh State. They currently sit at 5-6-0 on the season, with a .500 conference record. This is one of the most crucial non-conference games the team has faced yet, but will be up to the challenge.

Lakers win 2-1.