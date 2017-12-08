Laker Quick Recap: Women’s hockey vs. Hamilton College

The Oswego State Lakers took on the Hamilton College Continentals on Dec. 8. This non-conference game was the last fall game of the fall semester for the Lakers, and were defeated with a final score of 3-0 This placed Oswego State at 5-7-0 on the season, and remain at 3-3-0 in the Northeastern Women’s Hockey League.

To open up the game, Philomena Teggart was called for a penalty with 13:33 left in the first period. The Lakers were able to kill the penalty after she was called for holding.

With 6:20 left, the Lakers had a couple of their closest chances with Victoria Blake and Julieann White with a couple opportunities in the first period. Shortly after, at 13:50, Blake was called for hooking.

At 14:48, Hamilton College took advantage of the power play and Missy Segall scored off a cross-ice pass to score in the open net. Andrea Rockey and Taegan Blackwell were credited with the assists.

With 37.7 seconds left in the first period, Sarah Grupp was called for cross-checking, and the Lakers once again did not kill penalty. During the man-advantage, Blackwell scored as time expired in the period at 19:59. The second goal of the night was assisted by Segall and Michaela Giutarri.

The second period was generally quiet until a second penalty was called to Teggart at 9:46. This time she was called for tripping.

On the man-advantage, the Lakers succumbed their third power play goal from the Continentals with a goal from Kate Piencenza at 11:38. Kelli Mackey had the assist on the goal. The Lakers were eight seconds away from kiling the penalty.

Emma Morisette had a chance with around 5:30 left in the second after skating around some defensemen. Sam Walther dove out to stop the play and tripped up Morisette. She would eventually go airborne, and could not put the Lakers on the board.

Morisette came with more opportunities in the third period, all to no avail. She had a couple wrist shots late in the game. With 5:39 left, she had one from the slot easily gloved away by Walther.

At 17:26, Sarah Grupp was called for body-checking Mackey, who was shaken up after the play. During the fifth penalty kill, Morisette had a breakaway, only to be stopped by the goalpost to leave the Lakers shutout.

Throughout all 60 minutes, the Continentals were able to keep well-disciplined and committed no penalties to put the Lakers on the man-advantage.

After the loss, the Lakers will take the entire winter break off before returning to the Marano Campus Center early in the new year, when they face Utica College on Jan. 7. Hamilton College will go against St. Michael’s College on Jan. 5 in the Trader Duke’s Ice Hockey Classic.