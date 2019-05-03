Senior standout leaves legacy on baseball diamond

As the senior year of Oswego State’s baseball star Mike Dellicarri comes to a close, it is safe to say he has been one of the best to ever put on a Lakers uniform. The numbers alone speak for themselves.

He currently ranks second in Oswego State in career at-bats (530), third in hits (178), fourth in doubles (33), first in triples (15), second in home runs (23) and third in RBIs (142). With the SUNYAC tournament ahead, as well as a potential NCAA tournament berth, he has even more opportunities to climb the career ranks ladder. Dellicarri truly has done it all in his time at Oswego State. But as head coach Scott Landers says, it is more than just the numbers when it comes to Dellicarri.

“Accolades wise? Those speak for themselves,” Landers said. “But with Michael, it’s more than just a baseball player. He’s a great kid, now a grown adult, and he does everything right. He goes to class and gets good grades. He’s working hard in the weight room and on the field.”

All that hard work has certainly paid off. Dellicarri is a notorious gym rat and is never satisfied with the results. But what sets Dellicarri apart is something that just comes naturally, according to his head coach.

“Raw ability,” Landers said. “He’s 6 foot 3, left-handed, with a lot of power. Mentally, he’s gotten a lot better over the four years, but he’s always been physically gifted.”

Consistency is the name of Dellicarri’s game. He hit over .300 in all four seasons for Oswego State and drove in more than 30 runs in each of his last three seasons. His approach at the plate may seem unorthodox to some, but for Dellicarri, it is just second nature.

“I don’t really think when I’m up there,” Dellicarri said. “That helps me when I’m up there. I’m just reacting to pitches. I work hard in the cages, and I try to hit every day.”

Even with all the success Dellicarri has had, there is always room for improvement. The senior had a career-best 11 stolen bases this season. His aggression on the bases has further groomed Dellicarri into a true five-tool player. His career .984 fielding percentage in right field ranks him ninth in Oswego State program history. Dellicarri also set a career best in walks his senior year, drawing 25.

“I’ve just been trying to be more selective at the plate,” Dellicarri said. “I used to swing at the first pitch a lot and pop it up. I’m just trying to be a little more patient.”

Although Dellicarri’s approach has become less aggressive and more selective, it is also the fear opposing pitchers have when he steps into the left-handed batter’s box. In SUNYAC play especially, Dellicarri has seen his walk total rise significantly. These teams have seen him do damage time and time again and would rather put Dellicarri on base rather than let him hurt them with his bat.

“His plate discipline has gotten a lot better each year,” Landers said. “But a lot of that has to do with the fear factor. With what he brings in the middle of our lineup, other teams just don’t want to pitch to him.”

Dellicarri’s individual success has also helped with Oswego State’s team success. The Lakers have reached the NCAA Tournament each of Dellicarri’s first three seasons, including NCAA College World Series appearances in 2017 and 2018. With SUNYAC tournament play set to begin this weekend, Dellicarri has his eyes set on a third consecutive SUNYAC title.

“I want to come out on top,” Dellicarri said. “I want to beat Cortland on their home field again and have some fun with my friends.”

Dellicarri is focused on the present, but with graduation just around the corner, it is hard to not look ahead. The senior is not ready to give up baseball just yet.

“I definitely want to keep playing,” Dellicarri said. “I don’t think I’m ready to be done playing. If nothing comes about, I’d like to get into coaching or at least do something with the game.”

As his playing career at Oswego State comes to a close, there is no doubt Dellicarri’s legacy will leave a mark. He has become a blueprint for what Landers looks for in recruits.

“He means a great deal to our program because that’s how we want our players to be,” Landers said. “He’s one of the model guys we try to recruit.”

Photo provided by Casey Stone

Like this: Like Loading...