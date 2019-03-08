Drug addicts deserve employment

Drug testing is often used as a way to sort through applications for employment.

In some private schools, colleges and companies, students and employees can be subjected to random drug testing at any point with or without motive. If they fail this drug test, they can be fired from their position or be removed from school.

Usually, this drug test is a worry of those who partake in recreational marijuana usage. This behavior is still illegal in the state of New York, but the state government is currently in the process of deciding whether it should be legalized for recreational purposes. Many of those who use marijuana use it as a way of self-medicating for anxiety or depression. Obviously, those who do should simply seek help from a medical health professional, but if they are abusing drugs, they deserve support, not ostracization from their peers and coworkers.

If they are using a more dangerous drug than weed, like meth or cocaine, they still do not deserve to lose their jobs. These people have families to feed. Of course, some of that money could go to feeding their addiction, but if these people have children, they should not lose their jobs. They should be sent to court to make sure they are seeking proper help, such as attending narcotics anonymous or rehab, if necessary.

If a person uses drugs, they still deserve to get an education and feed themselves. Private schools, whether they be a religious high school or a prestigious university, should use different methods to stop their attendees from using drugs that is not threatening expulsion. Oswego State does have expulsion as a potential punishment for drug usage, though the campus does not drug test those who attend. Other than expulsion, some potential punishments include suspension, limited use of on-campus facilities and required attendance of a seminar or class related to drug safety.

Those who attend school or get a job could be on the way out of a drug-filled home or a bad situation. If they are still using drugs or alcohol, they should be helped down the right path. Turning people from their place of employment or learning could lead to worse issues with drugs in the future. This is when homelessness and poverty can surface, even when they get their drug problem on the right path. A mark on their resumé saying they were fired from a place of employment due to drug use could lead to continuous unemployment in the future.

Drugs are serious and can cause problems in people’s lives. However, the solution to the problem is not to throw those who use to the curb. This only causes more harm in the long run.

Photo from Pixabay

