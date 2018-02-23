Unlawful Imprisonment in The Village

At 6:17 a.m. on Feb. 17 at The Village, University Police arrested Shane Foster on charges of unlawful imprisonment in the second degree.

Foster, who is not an Oswego State student, is from Tonowanda. On Feb. 17, University Police responded to an incident, labeled “sexual assault” on the University Police Daily Incident Report, at The Village, houses A-F.

The incident is still under investigation by the Oswego County District Attorney’s office, and additional charges may be levied against Foster, who will appear before the Oswego Town Court on March 19.

Oswego State University Police Chief John Rossi said the suspect was located within a very short time by officers.

“The public was never in any danger from this incident,” Rossi said in an email statement.

According to the New York state courts’ website, a person is considered guilty of unlawful imprisonment in the second degree when he or she intentionally restrains a person, against their will.

