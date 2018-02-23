Surprise Valentine’s for Oswego High School

High school students in the Oswego City School District walked into school Feb. 14 to find 1,800 pink and red handmade hearts taped on all of their lockers stretching down the halls.

As an act of kindness, an anonymous high school student and her family spent the past month cutting out paper hearts and writing kind messages on them. Then, the night before Valentine’s Day, they went into the high school and spent two hours hanging them on every high school student’s locker.

“I hope this inspires people to be kind,” the student said.

She said she wanted all of her peers to feel loved and cared about, not just those who had dates on Valentine’s Day.

The hearts included varying handwritten messages such as “Be Kind,” “Be Brave,” “Be Extraordinary” and “Be Yourself,” each with doodles of smaller hearts and the like.

The Valentine’s Day secret admirer said she prefers to have the act remain anonymous, but also did this act last year as well.

“I hope that this spreads positivity in my school and lets my peers know they are loved and special,” the do-gooder said. “I really just want them to know they are never alone and someone always care about them.”

