Oswego State baseball crowns new hit king

Oswego State now has a new all-time leader in hits and is approaching grabbing the crown for a few other offensive categories as well.

Senior Eric Hamilton notched his record-breaking 187th career hit with a single up the middle off SUNY Plattsburgh starter Patrick Bryant in the first inning of game two during the Monday matinée doubleheader against the Cardinals.

The Liverpool native has 189 career hits after five hits Monday and one double on Tuesday to help the Lakers sweep their second SUNYAC series of the season.

The new Oswego State baseball hit king now sits above the 2014 inductee into the Oswego State Athletics Hall of Fame, Jamie Rutherford. The record holder for 32 years prior graduated in the class of 1985 and won three SUNYAC Championships in a row during his tenure .

Hamilton has hit in 21 of 23 games this season and has reached base safely in 22 of 23 games. The lone contest without the senior reaching base came against the SUNY New Paltz Hawks on Tuesday, April 4, in a 6-4 victory to win the series against the Hawks.

In his junior season, Hamilton registered 69 hits. His 33 this year bring him near the halfway mark of surpassing his previous record, with just under half of the season remaining for the Lakers.