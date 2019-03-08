Suicide hotline provides support

Suicide is a national problem that kills, on average, 44,000 people per year, according to Mental Health America. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has been proven to be a life-saving resource for those at risk for suicide, but this crucial service is underfunded, understaffed and overloaded at a time when it is needed the most.

An August 2018 article from PBS News Hour revealed that the Lifeline system is struggling. Lifeline centers are funded by state and local sources, according to its website, and staffed mostly by trained volunteers and professionals. Unfortunately, funding is far lower than what the centers need to support the influx of calls Lifeline is receiving, especially in recent years.

Between 2005 and 2017, call centers received a collective 12 million calls, and Lifeline expects 12 million more between now and 2022. Meanwhile, Lifeline only receives around $5.3 million per year in an infrastructure grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Association. From that, crisis centers receive an annual stipend of $1,500.

The people who run these centers say they need far more than that to keep up with the rising call volume – closer the $1 million per center range. John Draper, the director of Lifeline told PBS that the severe lack of funding and other needed resources are causing centers to shut down. Since 2008, 35 centers have either left the network or shut down completely because they could not financially support themselves.

This is a serious problem that is not being properly addressed. Lack of resources means wait times for these call centers can be as long as 45 minutes, which is downright scary when considering how important every second is when someone is seriously considering ending their own life. The centers need more funding – both from local donations and increased federal resources. The people who run these centers are working hard to save people’s lives every day, and it is about time we, as a nation, show them we appreciate everything they do.

Like this: Like Loading...