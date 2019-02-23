Laker Gameday Preview: No. 5/5 Men’s hockey vs. Plattsburgh State (SUNYAC semifinals)

It is the third chapter of the 2018-2019 rivalry between No. 5/5 Oswego State and Plattsburgh State, with the stakes much higher for the SUNYAC semifinals. The Lakers come into the game with an 18-5-2 (11-4-1 SUNYAC) record, and the Cardinals are 13-11-2 (10-5-1 SUNYAC).

—

Last Time Out

Oswego State

The Lakers’ most recent game was against Plattsburgh State to end both team’s regular seasons. The Cardinals jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, and were able to hold on for a 2-1 final at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena. The win was, at the time, the Cardinals’ fourth straight win. Freshman Tyson Kirkby, who cracked the lineup with a couple injuries to the roster, was scored the lone Oswego State goal, with an assist from Cameron Berry. David Richer made 18 saves in the contest.

The Lakers went 0-3 on the power play, but did kill all five Cardinal power plays.

—

Plattsburgh State

The Cardinals are coming off a little less rest than the Lakers, having had to play on Wednesday for the first round of the SUNYACs as the No. 3 seed for the tournament. Plattsburgh State defeated The College at Brockport 3-1 despite giving up the first goal of the game at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena. Cole Stallard, Matt Araujo and Ross Sloan all scored for the Cardinals. Stallard’s and Sloan’s (SH) goals were both unassisted.

Jimmy Poreda made 30 saves during the game, including 13 during the first period and 12 during the third. Plattsburgh State went 0-4 on the power play, but did score a short-handed goal and killed all five of its penalties.P

—

Eye on the SUNYACs

The other semifinal game will feature No. 2/2 SUNY Geneseo as it hosts SUNY Fredonia at the Ira S. Wilson Ice Arena. The Blue devils are coming off an overtime win against Buffalo State during the first round. The Oswegonian Sports (@GonianSports on Twitter) will be updating its account on Twitter about both games throughout the night.

—

Playoff History of Lakers and Cardinals

Since Oswego State and Plattsburgh State have already faced twice this season, it would be better suited for playoff history so that the same numbers are not repeated as they have been in the last two articles.

Oswego State’s head coach Ed Gosek and Plattsburgh State’s head coach Bob Emery have faced each other 15 times since their coaching tenures started together during the 2003-2004 season. Emery does boast a 12-3-0 record over Gosek during those playoff games.

However, in the last five playoff games between the Cardinals and Lakers, Emery’s squad has a 3-2-0 advantage over Gosek’s. The wins for Oswego State in the last five playoff games were during the 2012-2013 season, and the 2013-2014 season, both games were en route to a SUNYAC championship win and an appearance in the NCAA tournament.

In the last playoff meeting, the 2016-2017 season, the Cardinals were victorious 3-2 at the Marano Campus Center Ice Arena. No current Lakers scored, but the goals were both scored by the same trio. Shawn Hulshof (Kenny Neil, Matt Galati) scored the first, and Neil (Hulshof, Galati) scored the second. Cole Stallard did have an assist in the game for the Cardinals.

—

By the Numbers

RECORD (conference) [last five playoff games vs. each other]

OSW: 18-5-2 (11-4-1 SUNYAC) [1-4-0]

PLA: 13-11-2 (10-5-1 SUNYAC) [4-1-0]

—

GOALS (per game) [vs. each other this season] {last five playoff games vs. each other}

OSW: 99 (4.0) [5 / 2.5] {12 / 2.4}

PLA: 68 (2.6) [2 / 1.0] {10 / 2.0}

—

SHOTS (per game) [vs. each other this season] {last five playoff games vs. each other}

OSW: 770 (30.8) [67 / 33.5] {138 / 27.6}

PLA: 834 (32.1) [41 / 20.5] {146 / 29.2}

—

POWER PLAY (percentage) [vs. each other this season\ {last five playoff games vs. each other}

OSW: 30-114 (26.3%) [1-5 / 20.0%] {3-21 / 14.3%}

PLA: 10-108 (9.3%) [0-9 / 0.0%] {4-20 / 20.0%}

—

Player to Watch

OSW: Michael Gillespie

Oswego State has not seen Michael Gillespie on the ice during a game since the game at The College at Brockport when he was injured during the contest. He was seen with crutches during the senior night against SUNY Geneseo. He did not play against SUNY Potsdam or Plattsburgh State during the north country trip.

Gillespie is a feisty player, willing to get in the dirty areas of the ice to get a goal, or at least a good chance at one. He wears other teams down, both during play and a little bit after the whistle. Gillespie was second on the team in points with 23 (7g, 16a), and led the team for a majority of the season. Expect him to be all over the ice and trying to fire up his team in his first game back in a couple weeks.

PLA: Ross Sloan

In the first round of the SUNYACs, Ross Sloan, the fourth line center in tonight’s game, his goal sealed the game following a short-handed, empty-net goal with just about a minute left in the third period. This season, he has 12 points (5g, 7a), which is his career high.

While he probably does not want his season to end tonight, as he is a senior, he has nothing to lose in tonight’s game. Expect him to be everywhere on the ice in his final game, trying to get something going from within. He has been held pointless against Oswego State this year, and only has one assist against the Lakers in the last five playoff games against them, but, this could, again, be the last game of his collegiate career.

—

Lines (provided by Oswego State / Plattsburgh State athletics)

Oswego State

Forwards

No. 8 : Derek Brown | No. 9 : Mitch Emerson | No. 19 : Joseph Molinaro

No. 7 : Tanner Spink | No. 11 : Anthony Passero | No. 28 : Travis Broughman

No. 93 : Josh LeBlanc | No. 13 : Josh Zizek | No. 16 : Michael Gillespie

No. 14 : Jody Sullivan | No. 10 : Cameron Berry | No. 27 : Josh Nenadal

–

Defense

No. 2 : Carter Allen | No. 6 : Tyler Currie

No. 4 : Devin Campbell | No. 20 : Max Novick

No. 21 : Jeff Solow | No. 5 : Charlie Pelnik

–

Extra Skater

No. 15 : Joey Scorpio

–

Goalies

No. 31 : David Richer

No. 30 : Cedric Hansen

No. 33 : Steven Kozikoski

–

Scratches: Tyler Antonucci, A.J. D’Orazio, Chris MacMillan, Colton Fletcher, Kristoffer Brun, Thomas Horn, Ryan Bunka, Tyson Kirkby

—

Plattsburgh State

Forwards

No. 16 : Pat Egan | No. 19 : Cam Owens | No. 20 : Cole Stallard

No. 13 : Danill Ovchinnikov | No. 23 : Christian DiFelice | No. 24 : Ryan Kuhn

No. 10 : Mike Falanga : No. 9 : Antoine Desnoyers | No. 39 : Liam Lawson

No. 22 : Jesse Neher | No. 26 : Ross Sloan | No. 27 : Rich McCartney

–

Defense

No. 18 : Matt Araujo | No. 55 : Ian Wallgren

No. 21 : Charles Barber | No. 7 : Andrew Pizzo

No. 2 : Jakob Engvall | No. 4 : Philip Middleton

–

Extra Skater

No. 25 : Tom Bowe

–

Goalies

No. 29 : Jimmy Poreda

No. 31 : Brandon Wells

No. 34 : Keller Kowalowski

–

Scratches: Antoine Fournier-Gosselin, Joe Drabin, Greg Malafronte, Lawson Fenton

—

Prediction

Whiteout Weekend was a big win for the Lakers against Plattsburgh State, taking home the win for the first time in six years. Now, in the same sort of scenario, Oswego State will be looking for its first playoff win over the Cardinals since the 2013-2014 season. No current Laker has beaten the Cardinals in their tenure.

Plattsburgh State is currently riding a five-game winning streak, but have had less rest than Oswego State, with its last game on Wednesday night against The College at Brockport. The Lakers lost their last game, which was against the Cardinals.

With the return of Michael Gillespie and Josh LeBlanc, Oswego State’s offense might look a little stronger. David Richer, the start for Oswego State, was strong in the game against the Cardinals, but will have to, once again, be the team’s best defender on the ice.

Oswego State does have the advantage of home ice, with 3,000 fans at the Marano Campus Center Ice Arena. While the Plattsburgh State faithful, known as “The Red Zone,” usually makes the trip to Lake Ontario, nothing can beat the crowd that the Lakers bring in, both from the school and surrounding community.

This game will be close, there is no doubt about it. Bitter rivals in their third game against each other of the season, along with a close friendship between the coaches, and perhaps some bad blood following the most previous Lakers vs. Cardinals matchup, this one could be one for the record books.

For a prediction, this game will end in regulation, perhaps by an empty-net goal. Final score: 4-2, Oswego State with the Lakers advancing to the SUNYAC Championship.

