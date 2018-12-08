Laker Gameday Preview: Men’s basketball at SUNY Fredonia

The Oswego State Lakers are finishing off their two-game road trip today against the SUNY Fredonia Blue Devils, after beating the Buffalo State Bengals Friday night.

The Lakers are visiting SUNY Fredonia and are on an impressive seven-game win streak. The Lakers beat Buffalo State last night by a final score of 84-78, behind a strong shooting performance from sharpshooter Quinn Carey and strong performance from Tyler Pierre.

Carey finished the night with 26 points while shooting 7-of-16 from from the three-point line, and Pierre added 22 points and nine rebounds. Although Carey and Pierre carried a bulk of the scoring load, Liam Sanborn added 15 points and Brandan Gartland contributed 11 points. Although the Lakers shot an 28.1 percent from the three-point line, they were able to fall back on their strong defense which has been a key for the team during its seven-game win streak.

Today’s game will serve as a look at both worlds during a basketball season. The Lakers, who are 7-0 this season will be squaring off against the Blue Devils, who are 0-6 on this season. The Blue Devils have been on the losing end for their whole season, and going against the undefeated Lakers will surely serve as a challenge. The Blue Devils’ struggles have seem to come on the offensive end, as they seem to have no true go-to scorer and no balanced scoring attack. SUNY Fredonia’s leading scoring on the season is guard Isaiah Ice, who is averaging 11.8 points per game, with the second leading scorer only averaging 8.8 points.

The Blue Devils troubles scoring the ball will serve as a recipe for disaster, being that the Lakers are a strong defensive team. The Lakers have also displayed a strong balanced scoring attack, scoring from beyond the arc and in the paint. The starting five of the Lakers are all averaging above 10 points with is the complete opposite for SUNY Fredonia.

Although the Lakers had a bad game shooting from the field last night, it is highly improbable that they would repeat that performance two games in a row. SUNY Fredonia have hard season and playing Oswego State will not make it any better. The Lakers will extend that seven-game win streak to eight games and the Blue Devils’ winless season will continue after today’s game.

Prediction

The Lakers will easily take this win in a blowout, final score 92-64.

Photo: Maria Pericozzi | The Oswegonian

