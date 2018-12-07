Laker Gameday Preview: Men’s basketball vs. Buffalo State

The Oswego State Lakers will be starting a two-game road trip today against the Buffalo State Bengals at Buffalo.

The Lakers are coming off a long six-game home-stand in which they won all six of those games with large margins. Through those six games, the Lakers have come off as the team to beat this year with a completely balanced style of play.

Their opponents for tonight’s game, Buffalo State, are coming into tonight with a record of 3-2. The Bengals started off their season with two straight losses, but would later turn it around and win three games straight. With this three-game win streak, the Buffalo State Bengals are expected to enter this game with confidence.

Buffalo State’s last game was against the SUNY Fredonia Blue Devils where the Bengals won 88-78. The Bengals were led to victory off the scoring attack of players, Kay Grant who scored 13 points, and Sheldon Adams who added 12 points. Grant is averaging 13.2 points per game and 9.4 rebounds per game and Adams leads the team in scoring averaging 18 points per game. Grant will serve as a force scoring and rebounding down low in the paint, and the Lakers will be looking for senior center Tyler Pierre to neutralize him down low.

The Lakers have shown consistency through their first six games, with them showcasing their strong defense and balanced scoring attack every game. The Lakers’ attack on offense is like a five-headed monster with every player in the starting five being able to score the ball very well. Every player on the Lakers’ starting five is averaging double digits with Brandan Gartland leading the team in scoring with an average of 13.3 points. Not only are the starters a problem for opposing defenses, but freshman guard Julien Crittendon, who serves as the sixth man for the team, is averaging about 10 points per game. Crittendon has served as a spark plug for the bench unit and has shown tremendous potential.

Prediction

The Lakers will be looking to extend this win streak to seven games and solidify themselves a force to be reckoned with. Lakers take this game easily with the final score of 82-68 behind the excellent shooting of Gartland and Carey.

Photo: Maria Pericozzi | The Oswegonian

Like this: Like Loading...