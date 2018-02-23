The Oswegonian staff picks: Michael Reilly

With all the content available throughout the number of streaming services there are to choose from, many great shows, movies and podcasts can go unnoticed by viewers.

The goal of “staff picks” is to help uncover some of the hidden treasures floating around the internet. There will be suggestions of new shows, old shows, movies and podcasts that may be worth giving a watch/listen. Hopefully, readers will come across something they find out they really enjoy.

1. “A.P. Bio” (Show: NBC/Hulu) – One of NBC’s newest sitcoms, starring Glenn Howerton (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) and Patton Oswalt (“King of Queens”). There is a different feel to this show as opposed to its contemporaries. Despite the stigma that surrounds network sitcoms nowadays, this show still manages to be edgy in its own unique way. Given Howerton being so closely tied to his role on “It’s Always Sunny,” it is interesting to see him in a different setting. Even though he plays a character with similarities to that on his other show, he makes it work on this show. It feels like he plays the character he needed to be.

2. “The Dent Report” (Podcast: Apple Podcast/Soundcloud) – Hosted by stand-up comedians Andy Ruther and Matty Goldberg. On this podcast, the two cover a wide range of topics such as politics, pop culture and dating, among others. What makes this podcast worth listening to is the dynamic between Ruther and Goldberg. Their conversations feel as natural as if eavesdropping on a conversation between two friends. It is clear the two are genuine pals and care about each other’s well-being, but find room to bust each other’s chops. Their elaborate stories and lessons help answer questions listeners did not know they wanted the answer to.

3. “KFC Radio” (Podcast: Apple Podcast/Podbay) – As one of the major staples of Barstool Sports, this podcast hosted by Kevin Clancy and John Feitelberg is one that can appeal to people beyond just sports fans. Instead of focusing on sports in particular, these two focus on getting to the bottom of everyday situations. The dynamic duo give their advice and opinions based on listeners voicemails, which makes for an interesting yet hilarious segment. The bottom line about “KFC Radio” is that it is an absolute must-listen for podcast junkies and anyone looking to start a podcast themselves. The concept as well as the personalities are top notch.

4. “Mad Men” (Show: Netflix) – This AMC period drama tells the story of Madison Avenue ad man Don Draper (Jon Hamm) and the people around him. The show’s ability to focus on the lives of characters other than Draper gives the show plenty of depth. Taking place in the 1960s, it also plays as an interesting history lesson, showing the difference in dynamics among the people who lived it as opposed to how different the world we live in today is. The character of Don Draper is a supremely suave gentleman on the surface, creating polarizing advertisement like it is nature. However, there is much more to him beyond just that. He is a very complex character who is extremely easy for viewers to become drawn to even if it seems they share very little in common with him.

5. “Goodfellas” (Movie: Netflix) – One of the newest additions to Netflix’s ever-growing catalogue. Not enough can be said about this Martin Scorsese classic. Starring Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro, this film put forth one of the greatest collective acting performances in cinema history. The movie focuses the real-life story of the gangster lifestyle of Henry Hill through the eyes of himself (played by Liotta) and his wife Karen Hill (Lorraine Bracco, “Sopranos”). Whether it is the acting, music or shots themselves, this movie is top notch in every aspect.

Image Morning Breath via YouTube.com

Like this: Like Loading...