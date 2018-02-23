Oswego Health to receive $1.4 million from new budget act

Oswego Health is one of the small, low-volume hospitals expected to benefit following the passing of the Bipartisan Budget Act.

Following its passage, Oswego Health will receive $1.4 million over the course of five years in additional funding. This act was supported and announced by U.S. Representative for New York’s 24th district John Katko.

“Rural hospitals like Oswego Health face significant, unique challenges in providing care,” Katko said in a statement. “Throughout my time in Congress, I’ve worked alongside Oswego Health to ensure they are able to deliver the best quality care and was proud to support this budget, which provides significant support and funding certainty to Oswego Health and other rural providers.”

Jeff Coakley, the executive vice president for Oswego Health said the money allocated by the Medicare low-volume payment adjustment is crucial to Oswego Health being able to continue providing quality care to their patients.

In a press release provided by Eric Campbell, Oswego Health’s chief financial officer, the funding will be used to help physician recruitment initiatives, as well as technology and physician upgrades. Oswego Health senior director of communications Marion Cicarelli in an official statement provided more insight into what this would include.

“The Bipartisan Budget Act will allow Oswego Health to provide additional resources toward its strategic goals, which include improved quality and employee satisfaction initiatives, as well as staff education and training,” Cicarelli said.

Continued staff training and education is a priority for both staff and patients at Oswego Health who hope to see the competence of hospital staff continue to improve.

“I had a friend who went there several times over the course of two months with severe abdominal pain. They were checking him for all sorts of issues such as ulcers, tears in his colon, and colon cancer,” said Stacy Baum, an Oswego State graduate student. “Turns out, he had a severe case of appendicitis the whole time. Didn’t know until he was vomiting uncontrollably and needed to be rushed to the Syracuse hospital.”

Amber Lynette, a registered nurse from Oswego Health also mentioned the importance of training and proper staffing, especially in the hospital setting. Lynette is not currently working at Oswego Health due to recently having had a child.

“My thoughts on ways they can improve the care [at Oswego Health] honestly has largely to do with staff,” Lynette said.

“I think number one priority would be increasing the retention rate of staff so that the experience level is increasing, and increasing the numbers of staff. Increasing education is always super important too, when expecting anyone to do well in jobs like this.”

Ciciarelli emphasized how the staff and physicians of Oswego Health strive to provide exceptional care.

“Oswego Hospital’s emergency department alone has more than 27,000 patient visits each year,” Ciciarelli said. “The department enjoyed an overall 90 percent patient satisfaction rate in January 2018, according to its latest Press Ganey report.”

The Bipartisan Budget Act is aimed specifically at assisting small hospitals in rural areas, providing special Medicare payments. In order for a hospital to qualify for a low-volume payment adjustment, it must be located 15 miles or further from the nearest hospital and have a low number of Medicare discharges, according to a press release from Katko’s office.

Katko supported this act in hopes of continuing the improvement of the care offered at rural hospitals.

The act will provide ample resources for Oswego Health to implement the improvements, both educational and structural. This funding is set to begin in the 2019 fiscal year.

Photo: Alex Shevchuk | The Oswegonian

Like this: Like Loading...