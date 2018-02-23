Marriage is grand; divorce costs 50 grand

An article on Yahoo Finance titled “Why Married Couples Should Have Separate Bank Accounts,” grabs the attention of anyone either currently married or planning to in the future.

Seems like an odd suggestion, right? Typically it seems a bit more practical that while married, spouses share finances in a team effort.

However, the article mentions results from a 2013 Kansas State University of over 4,500 couples concluded that arguments over finances were far and away the number one predictor of divorce.

The simple fact that couples argue over finances is not too peculiar, that made sense. Going through a divorce requires hiring lawyers, moving into a new house etc. It seems like it would just make the financial situation of both parties even more stressful. On top of that, what there are children as well? Parties will likely end up spending more on gas driving their kids to and from their ex-spouses’ house.

It is then mentioned that according to report from creditcards.com, approximately 7.2 million Americans have a hidden bank account that their spouse or partner doesn’t know about.

Keeping a secret like this from one’s spouse probably won’t go over too well.

Why do a considerable amount of people tiptoe their way around having a secret bank account? The article describes that having joint finances causes financial dependence. What this entails is never feeling financially free no matter the income.

Perhaps the first step to not letting it end a marriage should be discussing this topic with one’s spouse. Obviously as was touched upon already, going behind your partner’s back is in absolutely no way a good idea. In fact, it’s quite literally the opposite.

A good system would be to budget up your money. A pretty easy and simple way to do this would be to split things up into three accounts: a personal account, a spouse’s personal account, and a combined account for family-related expenses such as bills or saving for children’s education.

Seems like things should run pretty smoothly. Spouses talk to discuss it, come to an agreement, split your earnings up accordingly and “the rest is history”…or something like that. The best part is the idea that you have financial freedom without hiding from your spouse or anyone else!

For more information on the concept of married couples having separate bank accounts, check out this article one of my favorite personal finance blogs; moneycrashers.

