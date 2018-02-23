Campus Recreation Report: Basketball crowns champions

The fourth week of competition begins once again with the soccer leagues seeing many upsets and triumphs. The corec competitive league started heating up as Coke Diet FC continued their season with a victory over Super Strikers II (5-4), but later in the week were upset by ChurchGroup Putinballaway (8-6). Deadly Daga suffered two tough losses against both NARP Life (7-5) and the Super Strikers II (5-3), who snagged their second victory of the season.

Later in the week, Super Strikers II grabbed another victory after defeating Wanderers FC (5-1) to bring their win total all the way up to three.

In the corec recreational league, Dyslexia Untied continued their undefeated run with a 9-3 victory over Naughty America and a 5-3 victory over Kick My Balls.

Both the Starks of Soccerfell and Kicking and Screaming took wins over Oswehoes in scores of 7-1 and 7-4.

In the final game of the corec recreational league, Cornhole and Friends fell to Rooney Toons by a score of 11-3. In the Competitive Men’s League, Free Agents ran away from NARP Life by a score of 16-1, while the Al Roker FC had a victory and a loss against Neverton (8-5) and the Benchwarmers (7-4). Neverton did, however, clench a victory over Super Strikers 2 in a close game of 5-4.

Later in the week, Super Strikers 2 played Tipatomat and came away with the victory by a score of 5-3. In the Men’s Recreational League, The Big Doinks defeated No Name in a score of 12-6, Halls and Balls defeated Hell hounds in 13-2 and The Replacements took down Sky High by a score of 6-2.

In the basketball tournament, we saw the conclusion of all three of the tournament divisions. On Wednesday night, we crowned the champions of the men’s competitive tournament, where Snipers Everywhere overtook Tigers in the Jungle in a very exciting fashion and a final score of 62-56. The following night, we watched the men’s rec tournament champions, Oswego’s Finest defeat Tune Squad by a score of 52-49. Finally, the corec competitive tournament ended with Hoopmixtape Vol. 2 defeating United Nations in a final score of 66-56.

In the corec competitive broomball playoffs, where each game is single elimination, we saw the Hat Trick Heroes overtake Special Cay in a very close game, (1-0). Also, in the same corec competitive tournament, Broom Dawgs defeated Do it for Chester in a final score of 1-0. In the men’s rec tournament, we saw victories for Broomball Jim in a 1-0 game against DBeFloppin and the Danger Catz in a 3-0 victory over Oswego’s finest.

In the handball league, Barely College Athletes and Just3easypaymentsof $19.99 saw their second victories of the season over Kappa Sigma (12-0) and Bloodbath and Beyond (10-2). In a game that handed one team their first loss and another its first victory, Moose Knuckles snagged a win over The Mighty Duckers in a final score of 5-1.

This week also welcomed the popular volleyball league in the Lee Hall Gym. In the corec recreational league, Sets on the Beach suffered a tough loss in its first game of the set against Unprotected Sets, but emerged victorious by winning the two following consecutive games. In the same fashion, Oswego’s Finest suffered a loss in its first game against the Ball Touchers in the men’s recreational league, but won the two following games to clinch the win.

All the remainder of the games of the week were in the CoRec Competitive League, starting with the game against Mission Unblockable and Popped a Volley I’m Settin. After winning the first two games, in close scores of 26-24, Popped a Volley I’m Settin suffered its first loss in the final game, but it was too little, too late for Mission Unblockable.

In the second game, Raw Sets took on Karasuno. In dominating fashion, Raw Sets won all three games of their first set.Blazin’ Jays suffered a loss in their first game against Sets in the City, but came back to win the next two games in scores of 25-18 and 25-15. In the final game of the week, Spiked Punch took on Donald Bump. In the exact same victorious fashion, Spiked Punch lost their first game and came back to win the following games, handing them their first victory of the season.

Photo Provided by Mic-Anthony Hay

