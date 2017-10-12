New Politics proves they are far from ‘Lost in Translation’

Rating: 4/5 stars

On Oct. 6, Danish rock band New Politics released their long-awaited album, “Lost In Translation.” The band created tension when their single “One of Us,” from their fourth studio album, was released on March 10.

The band released their first self-titled album in 2010, then released their second album, “A Bad Girl In Harlem,” in 2013. After opening for Panic! At The Disco’s “This Is Gospel” Tour, New Politics released their third studio album, “Vikings,” in 2015. They have since traveled the U.S. and have performed two years consecutively at Alternative Buffalo’s Kerfuffle festival in 2015 and 2016.

Commencing with “CIA,” the first track kicks off the album with electric dance vibes that the band is known for. Opening up with an interesting 8-bit video game intro, the song goes on with childlike harmonies, especially with spoken lines “W is a watch / A is an apple / R is the rain, rain,” tying in an overall familiar and youthful theme. Other electric and dance anthems that display the band’s signature flare are “Lifeboat,” “East Coast Thrillas,” and “Istanbul,” which is as much of a staple to the album as “West End Kids” was to “Vikings.”

“Call Your Dad,” the only song on “Lost In Translation” to feature another artist, keeps with the alternative and indie rock ranks by featuring Weezer’s frontman, Rivers Cuomo.

“I’m not cut out for Heaven and I’m never, never, never getting married in a church / I’m not cut out for Heaven and I’ll be just fine lying next to you.”

Taking on a rock-tinged revision of a traditional Japanese melody, this love ballad with a twist is a subtle and satisfying taste of the band’s new sound.

“Madeline,” a song that brings forward traces of Dexys Midnight Runners’ “Come On Eileen,” resembles a “drinking sound” and is one of the more upbeat sounds New Politics has begun to play with. Advising, “You gotta love yourself ‘fore you love somebody / You gotta try it all before you know who you are,” the song rocks back and forth with a beyond-catchy chorus.

One of the more subtle and soothing tracks from the album, “Color Green” contrasts the fiery young love heard in “Call Your Dad” and reinvents a soulful and heart-aching tale of unrequited love. Stripped-back, raw vocals are also found on the album’s “Lifted,” while “Color Green” has that of a wistful and wise folk rock song when it comes to instrumentals. “Color green, color green, the grass is red from all the cherry trees / Velveteen, velveteen, so sweet and soft she’s falling with the leaves.”

The lead singer’s diverse voice takes on softer and lifting undertones that bring forth a tenderness in the song.

The final tack, “Clouds,” is an insightful and delightful tune that cannot help but make listeners smile. With horns descending, yet quick tempo piano chords and reflecting lyrics like “Maybe I can’t see the stars for clouds, see the stars for clouds but I know, they’re out there / Maybe I can’t hear your heart out loud, hear your heart beat loud, but I know, it’s in there,” the album is nearly bookended with a subtle theme of nostalgia and reflection that courses throughout the tracks.

“Lost In Translation,” a pleasant and refreshing work, gracefully swirls the beloved familiar sound of New Politics, with a new sound the band has taken on.

Photo: New Politics via YouTube.com