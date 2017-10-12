After 16 seasons, ‘Family Guy’ still clever as ever

Rating: 4/5 stars

With all nonsense that is going on in the world nowadays, it helps to have an outlet to turn to. “Luckily, there’s a Family Guy!”

The beloved cartoon dives headfirst into its 16th season as clever and bold as ever. Despite his apparent newfound love for acting, series creator Seth MacFarlane and company are still able to put forth a solid effort that has been a shining consistency throughout the run of “Family Guy.”

The season premiere is almost like a happy yet chaotic circus of comedy. Elements such as prominently blatant parodies of other shows, special guest appearances by celebrities and, of course, getting to see the characters long-time viewers know and love help emphasize this. It feels fresh and not like a show that has overstayed its welcome over the years.

Parodying other acclaimed shows such as “Modern Family” and “Breaking Bad” are the point of focus throughout the episode, but there is still plenty of classic “Family Guy” gags and cutaways that do not feel forced or cheap. The fact that the characters are purposely trying to be like other shows just because they are desperate to win an Emmy makes the whole situation all the more hilarious.

Although each of the main characters in the Griffin household get an opportunity to display their well-known comedic chops, it is the head of the household, Peter Griffin, who steers the ship in this episode. From becoming transparent to crying his eyes out like a child while portraying Walter White, Peter is absolutely at the top of his game. Not to mention his continued (and criminally underrated) success at getting involved in his typical shenanigans all the while holding together a household.

As mentioned earlier, there were a healthy amount of celebrity cameos throughout the episode. Some of these included comedians like Louis C.K. and Bill Maher, as well as actors like Tracy Morgan and Alec Baldwin. While no celebrity appearance is necessarily significant to this particular episode, it is still pleasant to have the aspect of real people interacting with the characters, another consistent feature of the show that has yet to grow old.

Speaking of real people in the show, it was definitely eerie to see a cameo by the late Adam West, who passed away over the summer. It will be interesting, in a sad way, to see how the show deals with his actual death within the show.

As the season progresses, viewers can certainly hope to see some more of their favorite characters, such as Stewie and Quagmire. Each have a chance for a more prominent role in upcoming episodes.

Overall, this episode gives plenty of reason for long-time fans to continue watching “Family Guy” with excitement. The comedic creativity is still very much alive in Quahog, and since the show does not necessarily follow a specific storyline throughout the season, viewers will be on their toes every week to see what MacFarlane and crew cook up next.

Photo: Family Guy via YouTube.com