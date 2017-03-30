Student Association president, vice president candidates begin campaigning

On April 6 and 7, Oswego State students will be able to vote for the next Student Association president and vice president.

Running unopposed for the presidency is sophomore Dalton Bisson,. the current vice president of Student Association. This is the fifth year in a row that the presidential candidate for SA is running unopposed.

Bisson served as a senator for the 2015-2016 academic year, sitting on the rules and judiciary committee, the intercollegiate athletic board and he was the chair of the elections subcommittee.

Bisson said he decided to run for the presidency because he feels he is the most qualified option for the position.

“I honestly felt I was the best equipped candidate to run, given my experience as vice president, my experience as a senator and working with current president Emily Nassir,” Bisson said.

Bisson’s goals for his presidency are to work with University Police Chief John Rossi to improve diversity among University Police officers and to work with the military affairs office to build a scholarship and support system for military members and veterans on campus.

“One of the things I’m passionate about is military affairs and our veterans on campus,” Bisson said. “One of the things I notice is a lack of scholarship options.”

As for the future of SA itself, Bisson expressed his respect for the direction Nassir has taken the organization over the course of her presidency and said he would like to continue in that direction.

“[Nassir’s] leadership has been fantastic,” Bisson said. “It’s been so good for this organization, and we need to carry that on.”

Running unopposed has given Bisson the ability to begin certain parts of what would be the president-elect’s job. Although he is not yet the president-elect, it is presumed that he will win the position during the election.

“Being that I’m uncontested, I can start moving forward in my capacity as vice president, but as an uncontested candidate,” Bisson said. “We can start that transition a little bit earlier, nothing too concrete given that I’m not president-elect yet.”

The two candidates running for the positon of vice president are Daisie Bancroft and Robert Taglia. Bancroft is a junior and Taglia is a sophomore. Both served as senators for two years.

Bancroft, the current chair of the Women’s Judiciary Committee and Pro Tempore of the senate, said she chose to run for vice president for this coming year because she said she feels pre-pared for the role. Bancroft said her time as Pro Tempore of the senate, which requires her to take over the role of the vice president when they cannot attend a meeting, has permitted her to familiarize herself with the role and to work closely with Bisson.

“It’s definitely a leadership role in that the vice president is someone the senators look up to,” Bancroft said. “The vice president and the president work very closely on a lot of things to-gether, so they are very close in that way too.”

Bancroft said she would like to expand the network of SA on campus, getting more people involved with the organization and to make it well known on campus.

“I want SA to be an organization that people want to join,” Bancroft said.

Bancroft also said she wants to introduce Meet Your Senator days, where senators from SA would make themselves available in their constituent residence halls to get to know the residents there.

Bancroft also said she has no drastic changes planned for SA.

“I don’t think there is anything off the top of my head right now that I’d want to change,” Bancroft said.

The other vice presidential candidate, Taglia, is currently the chair of the Involvement Committee and serves as the vice president of the Auxiliary Services board of directors.

Taglia decided to run for vice president because he considers himself a leader in the senate and has ideas for the direction he would take the senate. In the past, Taglia has worked with Bisson, sitting on a committee with him and collaborating on legislation.

“It has to both lead the senate, and be leadership in that sense,” Taglia said. “In its role to the executive branch, it supports the president.”

Taglia said he would like to expand the uses of SA’s representation as the voice of Oswego State students, while also maintaining the current capacities the association serves in.

“We have a really powerful voice, when we use it,” Taglia said.

It is his belief SA should continue its role of support for the campus community itself ex-pressing a desire to make sure SA continues to do what students pay $110 per semester for.

“Whenever new leaders take power, they want to carve out a box for themselves, but some-times they just ruin the progress of their predecessors,” Taglia said.

All candidates turned in the required 500 signature petitions on March 20 and were officially nominated at that days SA senate meeting.

Students will be able to vote for the candidates on April 6 and 7, through their LakerLife accounts. A campuswide email with the directions to vote will be released beforehand.

The winning candidates will be sworn into office on May 2.