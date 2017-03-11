Quick Recap: Hamilton College 3, Oswego State 1

Hamilton College was able to end the Oswego State Lakers’ season with a 3-1 win Saturday night at the Marano Campus Center Ice Arena.

The first period was fast and physical, saw 22 shots combined but only one goal.

Robbie Murden opened the scoring at the 9:30 mark of the first period. He crashed the net and was able to poke a loose puck by a standing David Jacobson after a rebound bounced into the slot and off the stick of Matt Galati.

Hamilton College struck on its second power play chance of the game, in the second period, to double its lead in this first round matchup. Bennett Morrison let go a hard shot from just inside the blue line, and it was deflected home by Murden for his second goal of the evening at 12:54 of the second period.

Oswego State led 23-19 in shots after two period, but were not able to get a puck by Buitenhuis through two periods.

The Lakers got on the board thanks to Chris MacMillan’s second of the year. He had a puck bounce to him between the hash marks to end Buitenhuis’ perfect night. Shawn Hulshof and Kenny Neil were credited with assists on the goal scored at 13:13 of the third period.

Oswego State continued to control play with constant pressure in its offensive end, but could not buy a goal. Hamilton took a timeout with 4:08 left to play to regroup. The Lakers took their timeout with 1:36 left to play and pulled Jacobson for the extra attacker.

Oswego State was not able to keep the puck in the zone after a faceoff and Jon Stickel would seal it with 1:02 left to play in regulation.

This was Hamilton College’s first NCAA game, and they were victorious over the No. 4/5 Oswego State Lakers. Hamilton College will now play the No. 1 Norwich Cadets in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Div. III Tournament.