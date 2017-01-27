Z’s Three Zones

Offense

The Lakers ended their trend of slow starts and jumped on the Red Dragons early with three goals in the first 3:21 of the game.

With two leading scorers in Matt Galati and Alex Botten out dealing with injuries tonight, the lines have been shaken up yet again. Lesser used players such as Josh Zizek and Aaron Huffnagle were able to draw in to fill the open slots.

“I thought we started to cheat the game a little bit and worry about more offense instead of our own end that had created our offensive chances,” head coach Ed Gosek said on Cortland making it 3-2 after Oswego State started the game up 3-0.

David Ferreira, playing on a line with Mitchell Herlihey and Andrew Barton, scored two of the three goals within the first 3:21.

Matt Galati was out with a lower-body injury tonight, and Gosek said his status for next weekend’s games would be monitored throughout this week.

Mitchell Herlihey returned to the lineup tonight unexpectedly after leaving the Geneseo game with a neck injury. He had an assist of Ferreira’s first goal of the evening.

Defense

Chris Raguseo was able to get on the scoresheet with a primary assist on Josh Zizek’s second period goal.

Kristoffer Brun prevented what could have been an easy breakaway goal for SUNY Cortland’s Darren McCormick with a strong backcheck late in the second two maintain a two-goal cushion for the Lakers.

Brun gave the Lakers a valuable insurance goal early in the third period to push the lead to 6-3 and put the game away.

Goalies

Sophomore David Jacobson got the starting nod tonight coming off being pulled last week against SUNY Geneseo.

Jacobson allowed three goals on fifteen shots tonight, boosting his record to 8-1-0.

“For whatever reason, tonight, it just looked like [Jacobson] was fighting the puck and he wasn’t tracking it,” Gosek said. “He didn’t seem to have the same calm, under control demeanor that he’s displayed earlier for whatever reason… I thought he made a couple of big saves in the second period where they could have tightened it up even more, so that was a positive.”