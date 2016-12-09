Lakers Suffer First Non-Conference Defeat of the Season

Oswego State women’s hockey fell to Hamilton College 3-2 after going into overtime. This marks the first non-conference loss for the Lakers this season.

Not many anticipated a loss in tonights game but Coach Dillon considers the results to be a “wake up call” for the Lakers.

“They’re a speed team and they have a couple of highly skilled players that really hurt us today,” said Dillon. “We’ve been coasting along and doing very well and we haven’t had to work as hard as we did tonight.”

Starting for the Lakers was Alli Ullrich, Alexa Aramburu, Olivia Ellis, Jacquelin White, and Alyssa Brockmann with Mariah Madrigal in net.

For Hamilton, Sara Taffe, Megan Ahern, Katie Parkman, Mairead Carey, and Sarah Fisher with Sam Walther in net.

Seconds after the puck drop, the Lakers raced with the puck to Hamiltons defensive zone. It seemed that Hamilton originally struggled with keeping the Lakers out of their defensive zone in the first few minutes.

Once Hamilton started gaining momentum, they started to take control of the puck.

The first goal of the game was scored by Hamilton freshman Sarah Fisher at the 7:00 mark. The goal was assisted by Megan Ahern and Katie Parkman.

Lakers battled it out on the ice to take back control of the puck, but Hamilton was putting up quite the fight.

Victoria Blake finally put the Lakers on the board with a goal assisted by Laura Thacker at the 13:58 mark. This is Blake’s first goal on the season and the second in her career.

Hamilton headed into the second period on a power play due to a Laker penalty on Victoria Rankin for interference.

The Lakers outshot Hamilton 16-8 during the first period and headed into the second period with a 1-1 tie.

Lakers came back out in the second determined to kill the penalty, and that’s just what they did.

The second period was scoreless for both teams. Lakers headed into their first power play of the night. They took a few good shots but Hamilton’s goalie, Sam Walther, held her ground.

“Coach McNamara always puts together a strong teaming it has been a great rivalry between us,” said Dillon.

The Lakers ended up outshooting Hamilton again 27-17 in the second period. The tie game continued into the third period.

“We played a lot more in our own end than we normally do and we had opportunities to bury the puck and we didn’t,” said Dillon. “You’ve got to be able to finish.”

As the third was underway, Hamilton’s Andrea Rockey broke the tie with a goal a the 8:57 mark.

The Lakers started to pick up the pace even more as Jacquelin White scored a goal on the 14:32 mark, tying up the game for a second time. The goal was assisted by Olivia Ellis and Alexa Aramburu.

According to White, Olivia Ellis redirected a loose puck in front of the net and White came in just in time to finish the shot.

“They were very fast and came out strong,” said Jacquelin White. “There were times in the game where we were playing really well and we possessed the puck but we weren’t expecting it to go into overtime.”

The game headed into overtime in which the puck seemed to bounce back and forth between both defensive zones.

Hamilton ended up scoring the game winning goal with one second to go in the OT period. The game’s finishing score was 3-2, Hamilton.

“Hopefully it’s a wakeup call going into our intersession and they stay motivated and keep working out so they stay in shape and are ready to come back,” said Dillon.

The Lakers come back from break with a home game against Utica College on Jan. 13th 2017.