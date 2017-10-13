Veterans Book Project, Far From Typical Art Exhibit

When the words “art exhibit” are heard, the image of paintings, drawings and even sculptures appear within the common mind instantaneously. The Veterans Book Project, located in Tyler Art Gallery until Oct. 22, is an example of an art exhibit that questions the traditional way of showcasing artwork and brings a new definition to “art exhibit.”

The exhibit consists of 50 books, each authored by a war veteran describing their first-hand war experiences. The collection was compiled by artist Monica Hallar, with the help of the veteran authors and their friends and family. Each book is a true piece of artwork. The descriptions, memories, images, letters and events described by the veterans are intriguing and moving, the same way that a painting or drawing could describe information to a viewer. Each book is entirely different from the one next to it, but they all serve as coherent pieces to the collection of 50 pieces.

When laying out the exhibit, Hallar had a goal in mind of spreading awareness about the harsh realities of war and provoking thoughtful conversation after reading through primary sources of it. The exhibition is not meant to make viewers feel scared or upset, but appreciation for those who have served. Many movies and TV shows incorporate war, but the 50 books of “The Veterans Book Project” are not dramatized or made “Hollywood” in any sense. Every detail found within the writings of the veterans is a “real-ness” that is simply incomparable to any other sources in existence.

The inspiration for the project stemmed from “Riley and His Story,” a book authored by Hallar and photographer Riley Sharbonno. Sharbonno was deployed as a nurse at Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq and took hundreds of photos during his time there. The sights that Sharbonno witnessed, the people he encountered and the overall atmosphere of the war-torn country sparked inspiration for bringing a book to surface.

On one of the first pages of “Riley and His Story” are the words, “This not a book, it is an invitation…Pay attention. This experience happens right in your lap. To make it happen, you must read compassionately, then actively.” These words demonstrate the power that the book holds and make it very clear to the reader that they are invited to step inside of experiences that require compassion.

The words in Sharbonno’s book, and every book within The Veterans Book Project, are not sugar-coated in any sense. Each author tells their story how they lived it, making their accounts very effective. “Riley and His Story” was created over the span of four years and was described as “open-ended” and “collaborative” by Hallar.

The whole concept behind the exhibit is simply for people to sit down with a book and read. Distractions should be limited and electronic devices are not necessary- just people and the books. In Tyler Art Gallery, there is a large table set up for the exhibit with chairs surrounding it, enabling anyone to walk in and begin reading. The walls surrounding the table are decorated with direct quotes from a few of of the 50 books. One of the quotes in particular being “One of the biggest things that stands out about my home country is the smell of the dirt. Right after it rains, you can smell the dirt in the air. It’s rusty. You’ll cough, but you’ll want more”. This quote gives a brief preview into the style that the veterans wrote in, and makes the reader stop and think about an everyday thing (dirt) that is so often taken for granted.

The Veterans Book Project has been a traveling exhibition through the United States and Europe. The veterans all have first-hand experience with specifically the American wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Vietnam War, and it also includes Iraqi or Afghan civilians displaced within their country. The collection’s temporary home in Oswego State’s very own Tyler Art Gallery was made possible by the programs involved in “Many Voices, One Oswego: Diversity and Inclusion Through the Arts”. This was supported by an Explorations in Diversity and Academic Excellence Grant from the SUNY Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. There was also a grant from Humanities New York, funded partially by the National Endowment for the Humanities.