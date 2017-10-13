“Big Mouth” creatively brings audiences back into mindsets of hormonal middle schoolers

Rating: 4.5 / 5 stars

Like the show’s title, “Big Mouth,” some people continuously find themselves using theirs to blabber about how the crude cartoon is far and away their new favorite show on Netflix. The animated comedy, written by Nick Kroll (“Kroll Show”) and Andrew Goldberg (“Family Guy”), brings the audience back into the life of being a middle-schooler going through puberty.

It does a hilarious job of reminding viewers just how awkward and repulsive going through the changes that come with hitting puberty really are. The Netflix original series puts viewers into the realm of several sixth graders, both male and female, who are undergoing all sorts of physical and mental changes.

Nick Berch (Nick Kroll) shows viewers what it is like to be a teenager who has yet to enter puberty while the rest of his friends, like his best pal Andrew Glouberman (John Mulaney, “Oh, Hello on Broadway”) already have. Andrew’s new found intense sexual arousal and overwhelming obsession with the opposite gender that has come with hitting puberty is represented by the “Hormone Monster” (Nick Kroll), a hilarious pre historic beast that constantly warps Andrew into having a sex first, rational thoughts later mentality.

The Hormone Monster comes in a female version as well, the Hormone Monstress (Maya Rudolph, “Emoji Movie”), who follows around Jessi (Jessi Klein, “Inside Amy Schumer”) and Missy (Jenny Slate, “Despicable Me 3”) as she proves that periods and hormone changes are a struggle and that girls are, indeed, just as sexually deviant as boys. What is nice about “Big Mouth” is that each episode leads into the next, unlike the majority of cartoons. The story line gradually progresses through each character’s personal battle with puberty and how it collectively makes the middle school era a totally discombobulated dumpster fire. It does all this in a very relevant and modern way, often referencing current pop culture and incorporating the use of up-to-date technology.

Let it be strongly known, however, that this show, although centered around young teens, is strictly intended for adults. The show, being a Netlfix original, is unrated and takes full advantage of its limitless boundaries. The adult-oriented animated series is riddled with viewable forms of the male and female anatomy, bodily fluids, strong sexual nature and obscene profanity.

Viewers seeking sophistication and thought-provoking television are strongly advised to look elsewhere, although it is quite peculiar that they would be looking for these elements in a cartoon to begin with. But if it is a series where kids are having sex with a pillow filled with microwaved soup and self-pleasuring themselves to the image of the Land O’lakes logo that they are searching for, then the audience has hit the jackpot.

In the genre that is adult animation, it’s hard to veer away from the staples that have dominated viewership for years, such as “Family Guy” and “South Park,” but “Big Mouth” has created a whole new concept of raunchy comedy that is worthy of viewers’ attention. Any fans of the aforementioned shows will undoubtedly enjoy the type of twisted humor that “Big Mouth” delivers and are guaranteed to be laughing out loud with each 30-minute instalment.

The only downfall of the series is that there is only one season currently available for viewing. Needless to say, the second season of this absurd animated comedy cannot come soon enough.

Image from Netflix via YouTube.com