Trump tramples women’s right to fair contraceptive coverage

It happened once again; President Donald Trump and his administration decided to take care of women’s ovaries. On Oct. 6, the departments of Justice and Health and Human Services co-signed an executive order to make it easier for employers to deny insurance coverage for birth control. This time, the reason for continuing to cut Obamacare’s innovations one day at a time is a favor done for the country’s religious groups.

For once, the president has actually kept his promise, which he made in May with the “Religious Liberty” executive order, of “not allowing people of faith to be targeted, bullied or silenced anymore.” That is the only rather positive aspect of the story.

It was a promise kept, but women are still in danger. It is easy to justify repealing, piece by piece, the only semblance of healthcare that exists in America by making it about the First Amendment. It would be more credible if Trump had not made it clear that his ultimate goal was to crush the legacy of Barack Obama.

There was a time, only a week ago, when women with a job were assured to have their contraception covered by their health insurance plans. It was not ideal, and it will not be until the U.S. looks at Europe and realizes that when health insurance is provided to every citizen, employed or not, it is the solution to many of its evils. But, it was a step forward.

Now, to avoid getting pregnant, women all over the country will have to put hundreds of dollars a year into contraception. For instance, to access the pill, it must be prescribed. The doctor’s appointment could be up to $250.

This change of policy raises questions for everyone. The constant rejection of women’s health issues by religious groups is getting somewhat ridiculous. It is undeniable and scientific that if women do not have enough money to pay for birth control, they risk many health problems.

America should be concerned about what this policy could imply for the future. If religion is an excuse to take a step back from federal laws, there are many other areas that could be impacted.

The LGBTQ community might suffer from discrimination, for example, when trying to adopt a child or get married. The repeal of mandatory coverage of birth control in health insurance plans could be the open door to let the clergy decide who virtuous citizens are like in the medieval times.

Finally, women need to find a way to make the male policymakers understand what being a woman looks, feels and costs like. Men never seem to learn from centuries of mistakes. Women, take back control.

Photo: Taylor Woods | The Oswegonian