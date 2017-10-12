More than just bored housewives can enjoy ‘This Is Us’

Rating: 4.5/5

Those who are not watching “This Is Us” must get the preconceived notion that this show is meant for middle-aged housewives out of their heads. Even a 20-year-old male college student can agree with the national media that this is the number one drama on television. NBC’s hit new series has just entered a second season, coming off its inaugural season that won six primetime Emmy awards out of its eight nominations.

The show follows the Pearson family as they go through life’s struggles in both the past and the present. The family of five is parented by Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia, “Rocky Balboa”) and his wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore, “47 Meters Down”). The couple both deal with struggles of their own, but always make sure that their kids come first. They raise three children, two boys and a girl, who are born on the same day, but are not necessarily triplets.

The audience watches both the children and the parents learn and grow, as each episode continuously switches between the time periods of the mid-‘80s and the duration of the ‘90s, all the way up until present day. This element of the show really separates “This Is Us” from any other program on television. Creator Dan Fogelman (“Crazy, Stupid, Love”) has found a way to intertwine characters with different versions of themselves, such as an experienced 50-year-old mother in Rebecca with a much more inexperienced and troubled 35-year-old Rebecca.

Viewers see the evolution of these characters unfold before their eyes, and how their past has affected their future. Usually, it takes multiple seasons’ worth of progression in order to depict such a long-time range worth of evolution, but Fogelman is able to do so with each episode in just an hour-long time slot. This is something that is not done in any other television show and is something that keeps viewers hooked and engaged.

With the entire show’s plot based on the ability to time hop, the drama is able to portray how the present-day lives of the characters have been shaped by their past. The biggest milestone in the show that has changed the lives of the entire family is the death of the father, Jack. This is shared with the audience right off the bat in the first episode. However, the biggest question that remains is how he died.

Over 20 episodes are now in the books. With the knowledge that Jack has been dead since the show’s first airing, viewers are still putting the pieces together as to how he passed away. With each episode comes more clues to help lead viewers toward an answer, but with that comes continuous twists that constantly make them switch up any theory lies they may have. Aside from the jumps in time, this is the show’s most addictive element and is easily a favorite. Some fans never feel the sensation of leaning off of a cliff quite like the way “This Is Us” makes them feel with the continuing mystery of how the shows most beloved character meets his demise. All of these elements have helped viewers become infatuated with the show and constantly rave about it amongst friends, who are shocked that they are so enthralled with a “soap opera,” as they like to put it.

Be assured, “This Is Us” is the furthest thing from a daytime drama and includes something for everyone. If you enjoy constantly being on the edge of your seat and watching something that can make you cry, laugh and gasp, all in one sitting, be open to giving “This Is Us” a chance.

