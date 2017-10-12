Circle of Security works to educate parents

Oswego State psychology professor Matthew Dykas has worked to spread research-based parenting methods to Oswego and surrounding areas since the mid-2000s with the Circle of Security program.

The Circle of Security has been operating for nearly 20 years and uses the methods and ideas put forth by attachment theory.

According to simplypsychology.org, attachment theory states that children are much better adjusted to normal human society when they have developed a strong relationship, or attachment, to at least one primary caregiver. Attachment theory focuses on the effects of separation from a parental figure early in life, which it says can lead to breakdowns in social, emotional and cognitive development.

Dykas said that even when he was a college student, he was fascinated by the concept that Circle of Security put into action, using the theory of attachment to teach parents how best to interact with their children.

“I’m an attachment theorist, and I’ve done a lot of scientific research, but what’s the use of science if you can’t actually use it to help parents and children?” Dykas said.

Dykas’ involvement with the program stretches back to when he was a graduate student. He says his mentor collaborated with the founders of Circle of Security, which was under development at the time.

“I was in awe of what they were doing because there’s a lot of university-based scientific research,” Dykas said. “They were able to take the science and make it into a practical program for parents.”

The ultimate goal of the Circle of Security network is to provide an evidence-based intervention program for parents and children that focuses on relationships, according to its mission statement.

Dykas said one of his favorite aspects of the program is that it is not a judgmental service. He says many parents believe that if they use the program, the educators will tell them all of the things they are doing wrong as parents and how to raise their child.

Instead, Dykas says that the program is based on building parents up on their strengths.

“We go into this program and we say ‘Listen, here are the things that you’re doing right, let’s build on that,’” Dykas said.

Dykas also said the research-based nature of the program is a major reason he is involved.

“Anybody can help people, and that’s the thing … But, is there evidence that it actually works?” Dykas said. “The programs that I use, there is scientific evidence that this stuff works.”

Dykas’ involvement with the Circle of Security is focused on training more people to educate parents. On campus, counselor and human development professor Craig Gilkey has undergone the training.

“I do provide the training for parents,” Gilkey said. “I actually run a men’s group in the county of Oswego.”

Dykas’ work with the Circle of Security program recently received funding and resources from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation.

The foundation, named after the same man as the Shineman Science Center, seeks to serve the broad needs of Oswego County and Central New York, according to its webpage. The foundation partners with area nonprofit organizations in order to improve the quality of life in surrounding communities.

The Richard S. Shineman Foundation granted $26,100 to the nonprofit Prevention Support Partners of Oswego County, started by Dykas and managed by the Oswego State psychology department. The nonprofit is the means by which Dykas and his partners administer training in the Circle of Security program to people in the area.

Dykas said he expects that the grant will be a huge help in spreading the information he works to share with parents.

“It’s going to explode,” Dykas said. “A lot of parents are going to be affected by this in the coming months.”

The grant will be used by Prevention Support Partners of Oswego County to educate 15 other community members, from nonprofits like the Catholic Charities, Child Advocacy Center and the Hillside Family of Agencies.

Oswego State alumni are also involved in the program.

“One student was a psychology major here. She ended up getting her master’s degree here, and now she’s working for the Child Advocacy Center in Fulton,” Dykas said. “Now she’s coming back to get trained in the Circle of Security.”

Dykas said that he hopes current students will get involved as well.

“This is an opportunity for students if they really want to affect parents,” Dykas said.