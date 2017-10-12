Campus Recreation Report: Champions crowned in softball

Another exhilarating week of intramural sports consisting of more playoffs and more champions crowned throughout the leagues. Two teams came out victorious in both the co-rec competitive and men’s competitive softball leagues. The flag football leagues continue to charge toward the end of the regular season, while soccer also wrapped up their regular season.

In the co-rec competitive softball league, the No. 1 seeded Blazin’ Jays squared off against the No. 4 seeded Ball Busters in the first game of the semi-finals. Ball Busters led the majority of the game heading into the final inning of regulation play. However, Blazin’ Jays got the final swing, scoring two runs in the fifth to pull ahead to win 6-5 and advance to the championship.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 seed, The Reigning Champs were supposed to take on No. 3 seeded Dingers and Dongs, but forfeited the game, automatically sending Dingers and Dongs to the championship game. Moving on to the championship, Dingers and Dongs came to play, and showed up Blazin’ Jays, taking the championship by a score of 13-1.

Over to the men’s competitive softball league, Aikeys and The Meatballers met on the diamond in the first game of the semifinals for an exciting game. Throughout the game, both teams put up a good fight, taking the score back and forth between every inning. But in the end, The Meatballers would come away with the victory in a score of 11-7, advancing to the finals to play the L.A Riots, whose game against Caught Looking was forfeited.

In the finals, top-seeded L.A. Riots looked to cap their undefeated season against The Meatballers, but alas, their record will have to wait another season. The Meatballers gave it everything they got despite being down a player, ultimately coming out on top, winning in 13-4.

In the men’s competitive 7v7 flag football league, both the Townies and Team Pheonix sit on top of the standings, tied for first place and were in their final games of the regular season this past weekend. Team Pheonix took on The Hurricanes and demonstrated why they are at the top of the league. Team Phoenix took this one 43-0 and showcased excellent teamwork to remain undefeated. Townies took on Boonk Squad and similar to Team Pheonix’s win, came out on top big 51-6, staying on top of the leaderboards.

Over to the soccer leagues, ‘Can I Kick It?’ of the co-rec recreational League took the first place spot away from Rooney Toons. ‘Can I Kick It?’ came out victorious in their final regular season game 4-1, over FC Winterfell. Also inching their way up the leaderboards, the 5-2 Scrambled Legz put on a performance against Class Kickers, winning their regular season finale 9-0 and securing a spot in the playoffs.

