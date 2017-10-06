Scoville’s Sentiments: Fall Sports September Grades

Golf: A-

Lakers golf had high expectations going into the season, entering a new conference and returning star players from last season.

Through the Lakers first five events, they posted solid scores and finished runner-up in the field in four of those events.

Kicking off their last week of the fall season, the Lakers took first place at the Elmira Invitational, behind junior Sean Paul Owen’s one-under round of 71 strokes to win individual medalist.

The defending medalist in the Oswego Fall Invitational, Owen, won again this year with two rounds of three-over 74 at Oswego Country Club.

The Oswego State “B” team took team honors with a two-stroke victory over the Oswego State “A” team 630-632 for the second straight season in the Oswego Fall Invitational.

Golf earns the highest letter grade with their strong ending to their fall season, showing depth from top to bottom and making head coach Mike Howard’s job more difficult heading into the spring season.

Men’s Soccer (6-4-1,1-3-0) B+

Oswego State men’s soccer had a near perfect start through the first few weeks of the Dan Kane era. The Lakers doubled last year’s goal total in five games and matched last season’s win total at the midpoint of the regular season with a 6-1-1 overall record.

Men’s soccer holds a 1-3 conference record, which is expected with the tougher matches for SUNYAC play.

In SUNYAC play, the Lakers have only managed to score 1.5 goals per game after averaging four goals a game in seven non-conference matches.

The defense for the Lakers has slipped as well, allowing 10 goals in three straight SUNYAC losses. Freshman goalkeeper Brian Terra has taken the starting role, but the competition with junior Evan Bogucki still looms as they seek to improve against conference opponents.

Despite their recent struggle, they earn a quality grade for the month of September due to the vast improvement under Kane, the first-year head coach.

Women’s soccer (4-4-1,1-3-0) B-

Similar to men’s soccer, the women started out hot against their non-conference opponents, but slowed down as SUNYAC play has started.

In their last three matches, the Lakers have been outscored 7-0 in losses to SUNY Oneonta, Plattsburgh State and SUNY Potsdam.

Senior Emma Geyer leads the team in goals, assists and points. Alexa Restante, Lynsey Roth and Gabby Corrente are tied with Geyer in goals scored with two each. Their play is crucial for the Lakers to turn it around in their remaining SUNYAC matches.

Field Hockey (4-3,1-0) B

Lakers Field Hockey underwent new leadership with the hire of Heather Moore. After an 0-2 start, they have won four of their last five games to stay above .500 heading into SUNYAC play.

Monica Harvey, Lacey Woite and Katie Reynolds have anchored the Lakers offense, which has scored 17 goals in their last five games.

The Lakers hope to be in the mix for SUNYAC playoffs after going 2-4 against conference opponents in 2016.

Field Hockey earns a letter grade of a B for winning their last four games in the month of September.