Quick Recap: Lakers advance to first World Series in 9-4 regional victory

The No. 1 Oswego State Lakers baseball team defeated the No.2 Southern Maine Huskies to win the 2017 New York Regional Round Championship and to advance to their first Div. III World Series.

Right out of the gate, the Lakers took a 1-0 lead with Mike Dellicarri’s RBI-single on the chopping ground ball. Zach Kollar would make the Laker lead 2-0 after reaching on a bunt single.

In the top of the second, Alex Brown pulled a liner down the left field line for a double to score Zach Whelan for a 3-0 lead. Eric Hamilton then flew a deep ball to the left field warning track for a stand up double RBI to bring in Brown and increase the Lakers lead to 4-0.

Jake Dexter in bottom half of the second got the Huskies on the board with an RBI single to cut the Lakers lead to 4-1. In the bottom half of three Southern Maine made it a two-run ball game on Dylan Hapworth’s RBI single.

To the 5th inning the flood gates would open from there for Oswego State.

With two outs already, Kyle Dinges’ RBI-double to score Eli Holton made it a 5-2 Laker lead. The bases loaded up for Randall, he would drive in two runs to increase the lead to five runs. Hamilton on the very next pitch lined a single to left to make the lead 8-2 for the Lakers.

Southern Maine would respond with a single run in the bottom half of the fifth to decrease their defecit to 8-3.

Oswego State would then push the lead back to six runs at 9-3 on Whelan’s sacrifice fly ball that scored Kollar in the top of the sixth inning.

Olszak for the Huskies responded with a sacrifice fly of his own to make it a 9-4 ball game.

Winning pitcher Reston Pettit for the Lakers closed it out throwing the last 3.2 innings. Brad Wroblewski picked up the win in his 1.1 innings pitched.

Hamilton finished the day 5-5 with two doubles and two RBI on his way to being named New York Regional Tournament MVP.