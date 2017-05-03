Thefts reported in Onondaga Hall, University Police investigating

University Police is currently investigating cases of theft in Onondaga Hall occurring in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 30.

Six thefts were reported to have occurred with more than $1,000 worth of video game consoles, game controllers and discs taken from the residence hall rooms. A personal credit card was also stolen.

Oswego State students were notified by a campuswide email on Tuesday. According to the email, in all six incidents, the doors to each suite were left unlocked.

University Police Chief John Rossi said there are no more details at this time about the incidents.

Fliers were posted around the building with four pictures from lobby surveillance cameras, with individuals that were in the building around the time of the incidents. Rossi said they have located the individuals they thought may have been suspects, but that they did not observe anything suspicious.

Rossi said they have increased floor walkthroughs of the building with each officer on the shift stopping in at random times throughout the day, evening and overnight hours.

University Police would like to remind everyone to make sure to keep their doors locked at all times and report any suspicious activity to 315-312-5555 or 911.