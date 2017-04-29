Baseball clinches SUNYAC regular season title with convincing win over SUNY Oneonta

With this afternoon’s 7-2 victory over SUNY Oneonta, the No. 9/10 Oswego State Lakers clinched their first SUNYAC regular season title in program history. The Lakers are now set to host this year’s SUNYAC playoffs on May 5, 6 and 7.

The game started out slowly, staying scoreless until the top of the third when the Red Dragons Sean Mulllins (2-3, 2 RBI) knocked in the game’s first run with an RBI single.

The Lakers answered back in the bottom half of the inning when Eric Hamilton (0-3, 1 RBI) hit a sacrifice fly to center field to bring in a tagging Zach Whelan from third to knot the game at one run apiece.

In the next half inning Michael Grudzkinski hit an RBI single to put the Red Dragons up by a score of 2-1, but that was the end of any upset threat against the Lakers.

Oswego State turned it on during the later innings of the game, scoring two runs in the fourth to take the lead. The Lakers then scored two runs in the fifth and one run in the sixth to extend the lead, while Tim Cronin kept the Red Dragons scoreless.

Cronin threw another complete seven-inning game, his sixth of the season and fourth in a row in nine starts during his senior season. Cronin let up eight hits and allowed two earned runs, but struck out three in the first game of the doubleheader. His ERA now sits at 1.82 on the season, the lowest among Oswego State starters.

With the win, the Lakers move to 14-3 in conference and 27-8 overall. The Red Dragons fell to 5-12 in conference play and 14-19 overall. The Red Dragons cannot reach the 2017 SUNYAC postseason.