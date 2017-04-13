Pepsi’s commercial leaves bad taste with social justice allies

The new Pepsi ad quickly took a turn for the worse. More than likely, the creators had good intentions, an idea of bringing people together, but the ad fell through with that.

The ad, which stars Kendall Jenner and shows her joining a movement, ends with her giving a police officer a can of Pepsi and everyone smiling and cheering. This same move brought up a firestorm of recognition. The very last scene of the ad reminded people of the famous photo that surfaced during a Black Lives Matter protest, where a woman, Leshia Evans, approached officers calmly. The officers in the photo looked to be in a hurry to detain her.

While the ad was not exactly the same depiction, it did bring about a resemblance of that photo. The ad should not have even begun to depict something so profound in a way that made it look like all it took was a can of Pepsi to solve all the problems that the movement has been trying to achieve.

The ad was grossly insensitive toward a serious issue. The worst part is, Pepsi apologized to Jenner, who in an earlier interview alluded to the fact that the ad was something she stood for. Jenner’s part in the ad did not even make sense, let alone show that she cared about any movement. She is not remembered for speaking out about the Black Lives Matter movement or even the Women’s movement. It is impossible to be all about something when you have never spoken out about it and never really recognized it. It is not surprising either that Jenner would receive backlash as well, she deserved it.

She played just as much of a role in it as the in-house creators. What remains a huge question is how everyone involved in this ad, after seeing the finished product, did not realize how insenstitive it truly was. Have they not been watching what is going on in the world?

If creating an ad where standing with a nation on an issue is the reason for doing it, then they should have specifically mentioned what they were standing for. The message at the end, “Live Bolder,” means nothing if it has no backdrop to play on. The ad depicted some sort of movement, but if the only movement they are referring to is to live bolder, then that has no substance.

Pepsi did no favors by producing this ad, aside from angering people and making Democrats and Republicans come together to show their distaste.