Men’s tennis battles through rebuilding year using veteran leadership, perseverance

The Oswego State men’s tennis team currently has a record of 4-5, down from their school record total of 12 wins in 2016. It has been a rebuilding year with the top two players from a year ago no longer on the team this season.

“We lost a couple key players,” assistant coach Dominque Canale said. “We lost our top two players last season so we’ve had some great players step up and try to fill some of those gaps. This has been a real developing year for us, trying to strengthen some of our lower level lineup and get some depth in the lineup overall.”

With Sam McGrath and Alex McCarthy no longer on the team, players had to step into bigger roles. One of those players being senior captain John Stanford. He has not put up the same numbers as last year’s top two guys, but still has a positive attitude and approach.

“It’s my first time playing top of the lineup year round,” Stanford said. “The last couple years we’ve had some really strong players coming in, so it’s been a struggle for me at the one spot, but it’s always fun going out and competing to the best of your ability. I’m having fun, and that’s all I’m looking forward to.”

It has been somewhat of a down year for the tennis team, but Stanford’s leadership has been a bright spot. He has earned the respect of his coaches and teammates through the example he sets. As the only senior on the roster, Stanford enjoys being the leader and takes advantage of the opportunity he has to help the younger guys become better tennis players.

“Being a mentor is always something I’ve loved doing, having a bunch of young guys out here ready to get stronger for next year is just a great feeling for me,” Stanford said. “A lot of the guys tell me how much they appreciate having a mentor on the team.”

One of those guys is sophomore Brian Emigholz, who has been working hard to improve his game. The advice and leadership from the older players has helped him a lot.

“It’s nice to have a lot of older guys on the team,” Emigholz said. “They are definitely able to help you feel more at ease, to just get used to things. I’ve definitely seen a lot of improvement in doubles. In singles, I’m definitely learning that I’ve gotten to be more patient and just kind of mix it up, which I feel like I’ve gotten better at the past few matches.”

Although the men’s tennis team has a record of 4-5, they have a chance to get above .500 with two matches left to play. The Lakers recently blanked Utica College 9-0 and will end the year against them, hoping to do the same. The team also has a meeting with Alfred University in their last two before they close out the year.

The goals of the players and coaches on the team is to finish strong and play the best tennis they can.

“I’m just trying to go out with a bang, pretty much all I can look forward to right now,” Stanford said. “I’ve had a great three years here, wouldn’t trade it for the world. So, I’m going to go out with a bang.”

Stanford looks to finish his Oswego State career on a high note while Canale looks to pick up wins that can carry momentum into next season.

“With [two] matches left we’re looking for some strong wins,” Canale said. “Hopefully in our doubles and to finish the season off with some good match play and hopefully a couple Ws.”