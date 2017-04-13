Internships offer better insight

All college students, whether their major requires it or not, should have at least one internship under their belt when the time comes to apply for jobs. Internships provide irreplaceable experience in the real world, something college courses cannot offer.

Employers value that work-based experience students get under the watchful eyes of companies all across the United States. According to an annual survey conducted by the National Association of Colleges and Employers, 95 percent of employers said prior experience is a factor in hiring decisions.

Internships offer more valuable learning experiences than most classes students are enrolled in can offer. Simply reading an outdated textbook, listening to lectures and then taking quizzes or tests is not the best way for students to fully prepare themselves for the working environment they will be thrown into once graduation day passes.

This is where internships become the most valuable part of one’s college career.

During the 10 to 15 week period, students are immersed in a company or organization’s true inner workings. Most interns are simply assisting in the day-to-day work of a company, but this time learning under a professional’s watch is what truly helps interns grow, and more importantly, learn the real-life applications that go beyond filling in circles of the correct answer on a quiz they are given on whatever chapters may be assigned that week.

On top of this, internships also allow students to test drive career choices, because one’s major at their college of choice may not fully divulge to them what their desired career path may bring them down the road.

Getting immersed in the working atmosphere is the best way to figure out if you are a good fit for the job. This will reveal to the intern if their skillset and personality is suited for the career path they are currently on.

Not only does this seem to make partaking in at least one internship vital during time at a university, this can also set interns on the right track to being hired as full-time staff members.

Companies benefit immensely from this as well. They are getting a first-hand look at what the intern could bring if they were brought on full time. Interns who succeed during their time and impress the company have an advantage in the hiring process. Employers already look for work-based experience, but having that experience already with the company is even more valuable.

Oswego State offers one of the best programs to help students get internships to fast track their careers, out of all schools within the SUNY system.

Career Services at Oswego State give an endless amount of help to anyone who steps through their doors to find what they are looking for, with customized career development. Career Services aids students in getting the most out of their time at Oswego State and their services should be taken advantage of.