Colleges must provide women better access to tampons, pads

“It’s a necessity, rather than a luxury.”

This was said by Brown University’s president of the Undergraduate Council of Students, Viet Nguyen. Brown University began offering free feminine hygiene products in their bathrooms in response to a student-led call to action.

As a result, the desire to “free the tampon” has moved to other campuses. In a recent USA Today College article, UC Berkeley students banded together in a “#tamponrally” to raise awareness and their voices on this subject.

And why should they not?

All across college campuses we see condoms being handed out for free. Oswego State’s Lifestyles Center does a great job of making them widely available for students, to promote safe sex like they should.

But sex is an option. If we make it so accessible to obtain resources for something that is an option, we should do the same for something that is a healthy biological function.

Women generally begin their periods around the age of 11 and do not begin menopause until after the age of 40. Feminine hygiene products are expensive and in some states, they are taxed, which is difficult, especially when you are a college student and money is tight.

Cost is not the only issue, there is also availability. Oswego State does not offer feminine hygiene products in the bathroom to buy, and, if there does happen to be an old tampon machine, chances are it is outdated and may eat your money, but will not give you what you need.

Imagine running from class to class,w just to realize that your period began that morning and you do not have anything with you. Students have enough stress in their day without worrying if they will bleed through their clothes before they are able to get a tampon or pad.

Feminine hygiene products have become taboo, as if women should be ashamed of their bodies natural functions. Instead of adding to the issue, campuses should work to make feminine hygiene products more widely available to their students.

The protestors at UC Berkeley, as well as those at Brown, point out that places everywhere provide toilet paper without a second thought. The thought of making everyone carry around their own roll of toilet paper is ridiculous, but no one bats an eye at the thought of women having to buy their own pads.

If Oswego State offers protection for the voluntary action of sex, then they should also be concerned with helping to provide female students with the basic hygiene products that they need. Oswego State should follow the lead of both Brown and UC Berkeley. #Tamponrally because hey, women menstruate so why should the tampon be any different than toilet paper?