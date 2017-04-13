Campus Recreation Report: Spring sports begin as winter season ends

This week was filled with close matchups, as teams fought to the finish in hopes of taking home a championship shirt.

The basketball courts in Swetman Gymnasium had some action, as 23 teams joined in on the fun, yet competitive three-on-three tournament. It was Revenge Tour against Bronze Cards in the championship battle, but it was Revenge Tour who walked away with the championship shirts by the end of the night. Conor Smith managed to shoot a two pointer with only seconds left in the game to bring his team the win.

In the final men’s league soccer game of the semester, NARP Life took on Average Joes for the championship. It was an even matchup, with lots of back and forth action as Zach Harris led the game in scoring for Average Joes. Nicholas Quiroz stayed consistent throughout the season by contributing an abundance of goals for his team. However, NARP Life was victorious as they earned the title as the men’s soccer champions for spring 2017.

Dodgeball saw a few games this week, as people dipped, dived, ducked and covered. In the CoRec league, Brian’s a WHORSE(Red) beat Oz Army in the first series. Alex Kemper, Alison Tyler and Kate Bailie kept their team in it to win it for their first game of the night. Each team ended up 1-1 on the night, as Oz Army beat Average Joes Farewell Tour. Average Joes would get their win over Brian’s A WHORSE(Red). Average Joes Farewell Tour also beat Church Group, thanks to a great performance from Bridget Rooney, Kyle West and Jane Pascar.

In men’s competitive dodgeball, Rubber Chuckers dropped the ball against Green Schist Hooligans, as Nicholas Massaro and Chris Pacelli were throwing heat. Virgin Mobile also went on a six game win streak.

For men’s recreational dodgeball, Fer Sure Dad swept Las Vegas Police Department with some great throws from Tyler Singleton and Sayvon Whidbee. Clap Bombs would even out against Kings of the North and Las Vegas Police Department via efforts from Matt Drexler, Alex Kemper and Anthony Dolce. Mike Rifkin’s clutch catch brought his team the win against Las Vegas Police Department. Fer Sure Dad also took away two more wins on the night. No L’s went eight for nine on the night in the series against Joe Buck Yourself, United Nations and Tickles From Uncle Jack.

The spring softball single elimination tournament saw its first pitches on a beautiful Monday afternoon. The men’s league saw Man Bear Puig came up big against Los Angeles Riots, edging them out with a score of 4-3. Hit It And Quit It took down Master Batters in a fight to the final innings. Masterbatters got the first two runs of the game. Hit It And Quit It caught up with three runs. Ian Coscuik homered for Masterbatters, but Hit It And Quit It scored one, then two more late in the game to seal the win. Kappa Sigma and Carl’s Jr. both went into double digits as Kappa Sigma had 11 runs, but Carl’s Jr. had the hot bats, drilling in 14 of their own. Group of Church had a tough game against Haters Gonna Hate, as Emma Kuczkowski led her team to victory, with 15 total runs.