Awareness significant for help

While sexual assault is always deserving of attention, it is worth reinforcing the significance of Title IX during the month of April which is sexual assault awareness month. Title IX is often portrayed as just another antiquated federal law that merely ensures equal funding for men’s and women’s sports in high schools and on college campuses. In 2017 it is easy to lose perspective by viewing Title IX this way; a universally accepted rule that no longer requires attention.

Its contemporary and historical importance cannot be overstated though. Title IX was included in the Education Amendments Act of 1972 by federal law. Shockingly, it took until 1972, almost 200 years into America’s history, for a federal law to be enacted that banned sexual discrimination in public educational institutions. Under Title IX, sexual assault and harassment can both qualify as “discrimination” and it has been used as a defense for victims in multiple cases before the Supreme Court. Thus, according to the American Civil Liberties Union, if a university has authority over the harasser or the environment where the incident took place, that institution is liable to the victim and could face enormous legal troubles in addition to the emotional and physical damage done to the victim.

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, 25 percent of women have been victims of sexual assault over the course of their college careers. What is equally disturbing, 90 percent of the victims knew their offender. These statistics quite obviously point, not only to a problem for colleges, but a sort of twisted culture that fosters this epidemic.

A new policy started last semester requires all students to be informed via email of sexual assault incidents on campus if it is an immediate threat, was a good start. The Title IX office on campus is a great resource that provides, in their words, “support and assistance to victims/survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and/or stalking to ensure that they can continue to participate in college/university-wide and campus programs, activities and employment.”

Oswego State has been advertising Sexual Assault Awareness month, which will bring more attention to the issue of gender discrimination and sexual assault. Hopefully it will be for longer than the month of April. Also, the Title IX campaign should focus on highlighting what exactly it is they do on campus and the services they provide as well. Many students may not be aware of their presence. They are located in Culkin Hall and students are entitled to full anonymity. The It’s on Us organization has also done a good job ensuring students are made aware of sexual assault on campus and every year they hold an “It’s On Us day” to get students to take the pledge that if they see something happening they promise to speak up.

Oswego State’s Title IX office, and others across the country, should continue their aggressive advertising during Sexual Assault Awareness month of course, but into the future as well. Gender discrimination and sexual assault are sensitive subjects and, as such, difficult to discuss. If campus resources are committed to raising awareness on the issue of campus sexual assault, students and administrators can continue working toward a change to the violent epidemic.