Hamilton becomes new program leader in hits, Cronin shuts down Plattsburgh to earn doubleheader sweep

After a dominating 7-0 shutout victory over SUNY Plattsburgh in the first game of the doubleheader on Monday, the Lakers blanked the Cardinals again in game two, 2-0.

The win came on the back of a stellar pitching performance from senior right-hander, Tim Cronin, who made quick work of the Cardinals to start off the game and never looked back.

After striking out the first two batters he faced on the day, Cronin went on to strike out six batters in total on his way to a complete game shutout victory in which he allowed a mere three hits.

The senior credited changing speeds to his successful outing.

“My off-speed pitches were pretty good,” Cronin said. “Didn’t have great command with the fastball, but I made up for it with my off-speed pitches… My slider was really working for me.”

Right-handed Patrick Bryant was on the hill for the Cardinals and despite a good outing, the Lakers were able to capitalize on key run scoring opportunities in the first and fifth innings.

Junior infielder Robert Donnelly knocked in the first run of the game to put the Lakers up 1-0 early with an RBI single off the highly touted SUNY Plattsburgh righty. Bryant, a sophomore transfer from Div. I Hofstra University, is the ninth-ranked MLB draft prospects among Div. III players in New York State, according to baseballplayerreport.com.

Perhaps the more notable event in the first inning, however, is when senior infielder Eric Hamilton became the new Oswego State baseball record holder for career hits by knocking a groundball up the middle for his 187th career knock. The previous record, 186, was held by Jamie Rutherford in his career from 1982-85.

Hamilton finished the day with two hits — his second being an RBI single in the fifth inning to put the Lakers up 2-0 — so as of Monday, the new record stands at 188 with 14 games left to play on the season.

With the two wins on Monday, Oswego State improves to 16-6 overall and 7-1 in SUNYAC play. SUNY Plattsburgh falls to 4-11 overall and 0-5 in the conference.

The Lakers will face the Cardinals again at home on Tuesday at 12 p.m.