Presidency not legal safeguard for sexual assault charges

A world without order is chaos. The word anarchy, meaning without control or order, carries a negative connotation in society today. When people hear anarchy, they think of rebel groups and issues. This is why we have laws. Though people may not agree with all of them, each holds a purpose and a standard by which each citizen should abide by.

The president of the United States should not be an exception. Rules and laws are made to ensure safety and fairness for all. Just days before his inauguration, President Donald Trump was sued by Summer Zervos, a former contestant from “The Apprentice.” The lawsuit was for sexual misconduct, which Trump scoffed at, calling the allegations, “totally false” and “totally made up nonsense.”

While the president of the U.S., like everyone else, holds the right to plead not guilty, he does not hold the right to a get out of jail free card simply because of his occupation.

Recently, USA Today reported on Trump’s attorneys claim that the supremacy clause of the Constitution should bar the lawsuit that Zervos brought against Trump because it could “distract a president from his public duties to the detriment of not only the president and his office but also the nation.” If we are to give the president an endless supply of get out of jail free cards, where is his motivation to follow the laws of the nation he governs?

Some argue Trump is reflected poorly in the media as a result of liberal bias. But in this instance there is no other way to see it. The president and his attorneys are trying to say that as president he should be free from being sued.

The presidency of this nation is a position of prestige and power and is not to be taken lightly. People should hold the leader of the nation to a higher standard, not let him get away with sexual misconduct. The victim should be heard. If the case is complete nonsense as Trump claims, then a speedy trial w,ill prove just that and he can return to his duties as normal. A president who uses his position as an excuse to avoid a lawsuit is a coward. Those who are in the wrong are the ones who hide from the truth.

If Trump is telling the truth, he should use this as a moment to show the American people that he is capable of leading the country, not hiding behind his title.

The office of the presidency should not allow immunity from judgement. President Trump should be held to the same, if not a higher standard than the rest of the American people. Showing the nation that they can trust you is one of your duties, Mr. President.