National women’s march inspires local protest

A group of more than 20 students met in Marano Campus Center on March 31 to march in support of equality for women.

Cheick Traore, a freshman intern for the African Student Organization (ASO) was inspired to hold a march on campus following the women’s marches that took place on Jan. 21 in cities around the world where more than 3 million people marched, showing their support for women’s equality.

“We stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families – recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country,” is the mission and vision of the march, according to the national women’s march website.

Traore presented his idea of bringing the women’s march to Oswego State to the Women’s Center and ASO, who helped bring his vision to life.

“My hope is that women here aren’t scared and that they have a shoulder to lean on,” Traore said. “If, at the end of the day, everyone is more solid, a tighter group of women, then I have accomplished my goal.”

The Oswego State chapter of Alpha Phi Omega Epsilon Nu (APO), a community service fraternity on campus, helped run the event.

Sophomore APO member Manna Job said she was recently assigned her little and wanted to do something with her to support the community. Job said it is very empowering to go to a women’s march and listen to the speeches people make.

“I thought this was a great way to bond with my little and show my support for a great cause,” Job said.

Job said it is a fight for equality, rather than a fight just for women.

“Personally, I feel like when people hear the words ‘women’s march,’ people have this notion in their head that it is just for women and we are fighting against men to prove a point,” Job said.

Job said women have been put down throughout history, but hopes more men will show their support for women’s marches.

“There shouldn’t even be a reason to fight for women and here we are doing it,” Job said. “But it would be nice to see more men come to these events and support because all men have women in their life.”

Job also stressed that the march is a fight to be equal in modern society, not to suppress men.

“I would like to see more men come and support and realize and change this notion in people’s heads that it’s not a fight to stay above men, it is for equality,” Job said. “We need to be treated the same as men do.”

Sophomore Siena Sheehan decided to participate in the women’s march because she said there are problems on the Oswego State campus, and, in today’s society, that need to be addressed.

“I hope this event brings awareness to people that try to avoid it and say that it’s not happening,” Sheehan said.