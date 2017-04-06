Campus Recreation Report: Trio of sports highlight recent action

In the men’s competitive soccer playoffs, Average Joes beat Real-Coholics 4-2. NARP Life beat Petr Cech Yourself 6-3. Matthew Guyette had a hat trick while Nick Pittari, Nicholas Quiroz, and Jeff Little all added one to NARP Life’s total. The Finals had NARP Life play Petr Cech Yourself. The game had a lot of goals with NARP Lifetaking control in the second half. Narp Life’s David Uridia had four goals on his own, Edward Kelly and Zach Butler both had two goals for NARP Life and they will take on Average Joes for the championship crown this Sunday at 10 p.m.

In the men’s competitive league, Simponts and Virgin Mobile are undefeated with 6-0 records, however Team Juice is 5-1, and Moke Gang is also undefeated, 3-0.

In the men’s recreational league, Is That A Wrench? dominated against United Nations, sweeping all three games in the best of five series. Clap Bombs beat Picked Last In High School 3-1. Matt Drexler and Anthony Dolce had a few good catches in the series while Creighton Joscelyn got hit hard twice. No L’s and Kings of the North are on top of the standings with 4-1 and 4-2 records, respectively.

CoRec dodgeball has one undefeated team left, with Alaskan Bull Worms, who are 3-0 on the season. Duck beat Oz Army to improve to 2-1, with hard throws by Jessie Schafer, Ethan Doe and Thomas Meaney. The women’s dodgeball league has three teams, but the games were close and intense. Voll is Life and Haney’s Hunnies both have 0-1-1 records, leaving Ball is Life undefeated. Haney’s Hunnies were able to take one game away from Ball is Life in their series, thanks to a good catch by Victoria Blake.

In CoRec volleyball playoffs Car Ramrod beat Hot Sets in 3 games, 2-1. Hot Sets won the second round, thanks to some spikes from captain Emma Kuczkowski. John Ashley led Car Ramrod in the front row with some assists from Maddie Bush.

United Nations took the series against That’s What She Set Haha 2-0 in extra serves. Abusement Park squeaked past Kiss My Ace, winning both games with a score of 27-25 to move on.

1setwonders beat Funnelle Staff thanks to efforts from Shannon Kleespies and Gabby Green serving. Daisy Bancroft and Griffin Bruce put up a fight with some good returns. Seth Stopler and Peter Mancarella had several great blocks in the front row. Captain DJ Manou found himself on the floor several times digging to save points.

The Volleyllamas beat 3 East Mafia 2-0, but the first game was a tight back and forth rally, going up to 29 points. Gab Likes To Get Bumped beat Varsity Barkers 2-0. Sets Tips Digs took down ACEHOLES 2-1, coming back after losing the first game. Gab Likes to Get Bumped beat Spike Me 2-0, Khristian Diaz and Gabby Loftus had some hard rallies that ended with a big spike.