Oswego State breaks world record on live TV

The “Today Show” broadcasted live from Oswego State Friday to record 593 students breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest conga line on ice.

Al Roker, an alumnus, returned home to Oswego as part of Rokerthon 3 and the “Today Show” Storming into the Madness College Tour. Roker said he did not personally select any of the schools, but was thrilled to be back and end the tour in Oswego.

“Anytime you can come back to Oswego and do it on your company’s dime is even better,” Roker said.

The previous world record was held by the Ice Rink Canary Wharf in the United Kingdom, with 353 skaters in 2013. In order to break the record, participants could only hold on to the waists of the person in front of them. They could not disconnect from the line or touch the side boards.

Faculty, staff and students started arriving as early as 3 a.m. to prepare for Rokerthon.

Brandi McGrier, an Oswego State student arrived at 4:45 a.m. to participate in the conga line.

“Yesterday, practice was a little iffy because it didn’t look like we were going to make it,” McGrier said. “Now it [looks like] we have more than enough people.”

Jason Harry, a freshman, was excited to break the world record and meet Roker.

“[Roker’s] not a weather man, he is the weather man,” Harry said.

Maria Pericozzi

News Editor

Alexander Gault-Plate

Assistant News Editor