Group of Lakers attempt next step in hockey careers

Kenny Neil, Alex Botten, Shawn Hulshof and Joey Davies have each moved on to different hockey teams following the conclusion of the 2016-2017 NCAA Div. III men’s ice hockey season.

Davies, Neil and Botten all signed amateur tryout contracts for separate teams within the Southern Professional Hockey League, and Hulshof played within the East Coast Hockey League.

Neil has already contributed for the Pensacola Ice Flyers, where in just his second game he provided the shootout-deciding goal to win it for his team 4-3 over the Columbus Cottonmouths. In four games played, Neil has one goal, a game winner, on 10 shots. This also earned him a contract with Pensacola on March 26 for the remainder of the season.

Neil’s old CCHL coach Randy Watt, whom he played for prior to his days here in Oswego, believes in the work ethic of Neil to do just that.

“He’s going to have to work harder than he’s ever worked before,” Watt said. “He’s got the competitive qualities to play, he’s got the skating ability to play, is he ready to make the jump? I think he is.”

Botten, for the Fayetteville Fireantz, in two games played has provided a single point through an assist, along with four shots on goal.

Davies failed to register a point through the completion of his ATO for the Mississippi Riverkings of the SPHL and was released following his third game with the RiverKings. Hulshof, since signing with the Indy Fuel of the ECHL, has been released after four games and one assist.

Head coach Ed Gosek knows that most of the athletes he brings in hold aspirations to do the same, to play somewhere after their college playing days are over.

“Most of the kids we recruit, their goal is to play somewhere after college,” Gosek said. “For a select few there are opportunities. If it’s not a priority to you, you shouldn’t do it. You’re either into it or you’re not, and it’s the same within our program.”

Oswego State’s ability to remain a Div. III powerhouse often brings with it the platform of such. Players who succeed and contribute for Oswego State can often find themselves contributing, or at least attempting, to do so for mid-level professional teams throughout the nation. However, the catch is that after Oswego State these players are not representing their school, but rather competing for a salary.

“It’s different,” Gosek said. “There’s the style part of it, and then there’s the mentality part of it. It’s a job, and it goes from you’re doing it for your teammates and you’re doing for your school, to doing it to survive and not get sent down.”

Not all Oswego State’s players whose collegiate playing days are over are finished with their ice hockey career. While certain players that remained here at Oswego State have offers to play elsewhere, academia remained the priority before moving on. Stephen Johnson, Chris Waterstreet and Matt Zawadzki were all players Gosek has mentioned that have opportunities at the conclusion of the school year.

“Some of them had their academics in place,” Gosek said. “Most of them through their junior [hockey] years are taking credits, which puts them well ahead. Johnson, Zawadzki, they had opportunities to go but they decided to stay back and work on academics… Academics come first, playing for one of these teams comes secondary.”