‘Today Show’ broadcasts live from Oswego to break record

Al Roker, an Oswego State alumnus, returned home to Oswego to attempt to break a world record Friday for the longest conga line on ice as part of Rokerthon 3 and Storming into the Madness College Tour broadcasted on the “Today Show.”

Skaters had one practice on Wednesday to figure out logistics for the skate. Pairs of ice skates were also rented from other SUNY schools for Rokerthon.

Senior Justin Dobrow has been a student leader in organizing this event.

“I’m incredibly thankful for my role in the process,” Dobrow said. “I sort of act as a liason between NBC and the ‘Today Show’ producers for the university, which has been such an honor because this is what I want to do some point when I graduate.”

Dobrow said they were brainstorming for which world record to break and wanted to do something that would define Oswego and Upstate New York.

“Hockey, cold, weird weather, so what records could we beat on ice?” Dobrow said. “We got there, we got to the conga line. Who doesn’t love a conga?”

Renasha James, an Oswego State student, said it is a once in a lifetime opportunity to break a world record.

“The joy that everyone brings and the support, everyone skating around and having fun, I think that’s [laker] pride,” James said. “Us being here shows our pride, that we love our school and love the things we’re going to do.”

Dobrow said they were surprised when they found out that there were many rules and regulations to break a Guiness World Record. He said it was a wake-up call.

“We are allowed 5 percent of the total group [of people that] can mess up,” Dobrow said.

NBC put out a request in February for students to submit a video as to why Roker should come to their school and break a record, Dobrow said.

Around 25 administrators and faculty members worked together to make Rokerthon successful, while a steering committee of six to 10 people meet almost every day to go over details, making sure the event worked as best it could, Dobrow said.

Dobrow said he is getting hands-on experience for a large project, while the administration supports him.

“For me as a student, I couldn’t ask for anything more from my school,” Dobrow said. “It really is such an awesome thing to be able to do.”

NBC also asked Dobrow to run the Today Show Snapchat for the event.

Multiple clubs and organizations have dedicated their time to help break the record, including the men’s ice hockey team, Del Sarte, Team Mini, WTOP, WNYO, The Oswegonian and the cheerleading squad.

Cedric Hansen, a hockey player on Oswego State’s men’s ice hockey team, said all the guys on the team, except for a few seniors playing professionally, are participating in Rokerthon.

“It’s a great opportunity to not only break a world record, but it is a big thing for the school,” Hansen said. “Being a part of that is a tremendous opportunity that I couldn’t pass up.”

Kasandra Guyette, an Oswego State student said she holda a lot of pride in being a Laker.

“How many times do you get the opportunity to break a world record for Al Roker on national television and to show off school spirit?,” Guyette said. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

“By the time that [people] are reading this, I hope that we have won the world record for the longest conga line on ice,” Dobrow said.