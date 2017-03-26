OzFest 2017 line-up officially announced

DNCE and A-Boogie have been confirmed as the two acts for the third annual OzFest concert on May 5.

Posters were placed in different areas around campus, showing silhouettes of the two potential artists last week. As of tonight, the posters have been replaced with pictures of each artist.

The concert will be hosted by Michael Wade 24k, featuring DJ Tumbo.

The OzFest concert will be at 8 p.m. in the Marano Campus Center Ice Arena. It is held on the last day of spring classes with a carnival during the day.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office in the Marano Campus Center starting tomorrow.I t will be $15 for students, $20 for the public and $25 at the door.

Sophomore Siena Sheehan said she is excited for the OzFest concert.

“I think it is a good line-up for the concert,” Sheehan said. “Maybe people will go to the concert instead of BSR this year.”

In past years, performers have included Big Sean, Flo Rida and Mac Miller.