Candidates revealed for upcoming Student Association elections

The Student Association election process for the 2017-2018 academic year has officially begun with sophomore Dalton Bisson running unopposed for SA president and junior Daisie Bancroft and sophomore Robert Taglia running for the SA vice president position.

All candidates submitted their petitions of 500 signatures and officially nominated as the SA candidates during tonight’s SA meeting.

Bisson currently holds the position of SA vice president and will be running unopposed for SA president for the fifth year in a row. Bisson served as a senator for the 2015-2016 academic year, sitting on the rules and judiciary committee, the intercollegiate athletic board and was the chair of the elections subcommittee that year.

Bisson decided to run for president because he felt he was the best-equipped candidate for the position, considering his time as vice president and his work with current president Emily Nassir. He said he hopes to carry on the growth SA has seen under Nassir, as well as to improve opportunities for those who serve in the military on campus, and grow diversity within University Police alongside Chief John Rossi.

“I want to work with Chief Rossi on what we can do to support his push to be able to diversify his officers,” Bisson said.

Bancroft, as one of the candidates running for vice president, has served as a senator for two years, serving as the chair of the Women’s Judiciary Committee and Pro Tempore for the past year.

Bancroft said she wanted to run for vice president last year, but felt she did not have the preparation to take the position. Following her second year, she said she now feels better prepared for the position.

Bancroft’s goals as vice president are to grow SA and expand its recognition among students.

“I want SA to be an organization that people want to join,” Bancroft said.

Taglia is running against Bancroft for SA vice president. He is currently in his second year as an at-large senator, the chair of the involvement committee and the vice president of the auxiliary services board of directors.

Taglia wanted to run for vice president because he considers himself a leader in the senate and would like to help the senate move on in a progressive direction while keeping hold of their base.

“Our base is funding our clubs and making sure they stay active, while at the same time we’re working on better utilizing the voice of our 8,000 students,” Taglia said. “I think I have enough perspective to do both at once.”

Full story to follow in The Oswegonian’s March 31 issue.