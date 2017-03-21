Al Roker, NBC coming to Oswego with hope of breaking world record

Oswego State alumnus Al Roker will be returning to Oswego State on March 31 with the hope of breaking a Guinness World Record for the longest conga line on ice.

As part of Rokerthon3 and the Today Show’s “Storming into the Madness College Tour,” Roker will be visiting select college campuses across the United States throughout the week, ending at Oswego State. NBC will broadcast The Today Show live from Oswego State campus that morning.

The current world record is held by the Ice Rink Canary Wharf in the United Kingdom, with 353 skaters in 2013. Oswego State is seeking more than 400 skaters to break the world record in the Marano Campus Center arena beginning at 5 a.m.

For students that don’t skate, they can showcase their Oswego State Pride by filling the arena seats and cheering on the participants during the broadcast.

According to SA President Emily Nassir, there will be a rehearsal for participants held the week of the event.

See full article in The Oswegonian’s March 31 issue.