Performances dazzle viewers at iHeart Radio

On March 5, iHeartRadio held their annual award show live from Los Angeles.

The show was hosted by Ryan Seacrest and some of today’s biggest stars were in attendance to celebrate this big night in music. Celeberties like Karruche Tran, Christina Millian and Jason Derulo helped present awards to the stars and conduct some interviews on the red carpet.

The cutest presentation of the night came from DJ Khaled and his adorable son, baby Asahd, as they brought Ed Sheeran to the stage, who had an amazing performance with a one-man band of instruments and vocals.

Bruno Mars accepted the Innovator Award, which was by far the biggest award of the night, just after he lit up the stage with his hit “That’s What I Like” to close out the show.

Justin Timberlake took home a big award as well, winning Song of the Year for “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” and used the opportunity to speak to the youth.

“If you are black, or you are brown, or you are gay, or you are lesbian, or you are trans…or maybe you’re just a sissy singing boy from Tennessee, anyone that is treating you unkindly, it is only because they are afraid, or have been taught to be afraid of how important you are because being different means you make the difference. So f**k em,” the legendary pop star Timberlake said.

The crowd, of course, went wild and it has been said that he had one of the more important moments of the night.

Listeners’ favorite bad girl Rihanna also accepted two awards for her album, “Anti.”

Being that the award show was only two hours long, there was not enough time to hand out over 50 awards. Snapchat teamed up with iHeartRadio to create an outlet for artists to give their acceptance speeches.

Other winners included the Chainsmokers for Best New Artist. Fifth Harmony won an award for having the Best Fan Army. Coldplay won Best Tour and allowed children to deliver their acceptance speech, which was adorable for the fans. Thomas Rett also took home an award for Best Country Artist.

Big Sean had quite the night, performing two of the songs off of his latest album “I Decided,” “Bounce Back” and “Moves” as the whole crowd sang and danced along.

It was also a huge night for the Cyrus family, as Miley came out to present her little sister Noah for her very first televised performance. Mom and dad, Tish and Billie Ray Cyrus, watched in the audience, proud of their baby girls.

It was a beautiful night of diversity and respect for all genres of music as awards went out for country, pop, rock and hip-hop. It is rare to see people of all demographics in the same room, just enjoying good music. For audience who missed the show, no need to worry. IHeartRadio.com has highlights, winners and performances that viewers can catch up or re-watch any time.