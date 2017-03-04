Three zones: Posts & Power play struggles drown Lakers’ SUNYAC Championship hopes

Offense

It was a frustrating night for the Lakers’ offense, as they could not put one past Brady Rouleau of SUNY Plattsburgh until early in the third period. The Lakers had at least six shots ring off the post, several of them being on odd-man rushes created by a good breakout from the defenseman.

Shawn Hulshof scored the first Laker goal and pulled his team to within one goal at 3:47 of the third period when he was left alone in the slot and received a beautiful pass from Kenny Neil.

Oswego State also struggled on the power play early, going 1-6 throughout the game. For the game, the Lakers outshot SUNY Plattsburgh 33-23 and Shawn Hulshof led the team with seven shots on goal.

Defense

The Oswego State defense had somewhat of an up and down game. They only allowed a total of 23 shots on goal, but were not very good at limiting SUNY Plattsburgh’s transition game.

One positive for the Laker defense was that they created many odd-man rushes for the forwards early on in the game. The breakout passes were crisp and on target.

A negative for the defense was that coming into the game they knew SUNY Plattsburgh liked to use their speed to get their offense going, and the Lakers did not step up at the blue line to limit their transition.

Goalies

Senior Matt Zawadzki got the starting nod from head coach Ed Gosek tonight and was attempting to beat SUNY Plattsburgh at home for the first time in his Laker career.

Zawadzki allowed three goals on 23 shots, but Gosek was fine with how the goaltender played in possibly his final home game of his career. Gosek did note that he thought Zawadzki should have had the game’s second goal that beat him short side close to the post.